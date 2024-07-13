For her Vidai ceremony, Radhika switched to a regal red ensemble by Manish Malhotra.

Radhika Merchant Pic/Instagram

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are officially married. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son and industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields.

Radhika Merchant stunned in a lehenga by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her wedding. The 29-year-old bride opted for a heavily embroidered ivory ensemble with red and gold accents, complemented by elegant jewellery. Her outfit was a traditional interpretation of 'Panetar,' a Gujarati bridal tradition featuring red and white attire. The ensemble included a trailing ghagra layered with a detachable trail, a 5-meter head veil, and a tissue shoulder dupatta. The outfit was completed with a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta that added dramatic flair to the silhouette. Groom Anant Ambani looked regal in a golden sherwani for the occasion.

For her Vidai ceremony, Radhika switched to a regal red ensemble by Manish Malhotra. According to a post shared by stylist Rhea Kapoor, the bride wore a multi-paneled Banarasi brocade lehenga in sunset hues, a tribute to India’s timeless elegance. It was complemented with a veil with a lattice design in red. The dupatta, was a Banarasi woven masterpiece and the exquisite blouse featured real gold karchobi work, inspired by the traditional abho and the rich textile heritage of Kutch, Gujarat, echoing the artistry of the late 19th century.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The 'Mangal Utsav,' or the wedding reception, will be held on July 14.

The opulent affair was a celebration of Indian culture, spirituality, and tradition on an unparalleled scale. The wedding decor theme was 'An Ode to Varanasi,' paying homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, and crafts, and Banarasi cuisine. Mukesh Ambani, paying homage to his late father Dhirubhai Ambani, ensured his presence was felt at the wedding. A portrait of the visionary industrialist had been prominently displayed at the venue, a touching gesture amidst the grandeur of the celebrations.

The high-profile wedding ceremony saw the presence of international celebrities, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

