Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: A comprehensive timeline of the 7-month long opulent celebrations

On July 12, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, will finally marry Radhika Merchant.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

These days it's common for weddings to stretch over 3-4 days with various events like cocktail receptions on Friday nights and Sunday brunches. But having a wedding that lasts for seven months is really unusual, even for the lavish world of big Indian weddings.

On July 12, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, will finally marry Radhika Merchant. They've been celebrating their engagement since January, with events happening about every six weeks.

A comprehensive timeline of the 7-month long opulent celebrations:

December

In December, Anant Ambani proposed to Radhika Merchant in a simple ceremony at a temple in northern Rajasthan, with family and close friends present.

January

In January, Radhika Merchant participated in a traditional "mehndi" ceremony on January 18, where henna designs were applied to her hands and feet. The next day, they held their "Gol Dhana" engagement party, which was attended by Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh.

March

In March, they threw a pre-wedding party in Jamnagar, Gujarat, more than four months before the actual wedding. The event, attended by 1,200 guests, included choreographed Bollywood dances, fireworks, and a lavish feast with 500 dishes prepared by about 100 chefs. The highlight of the evening was a rare performance by Rihanna, only her second in six years.

May

The Ambani family embarked on a luxurious four-day cruise through Europe aboard a chartered ship, starting from Palermo in Sicily and ending in Rome. During the trip, they made a few stops: In Cannes, there was a masquerade ball at the Chateau de la Croix des Gardes mansion with a performance by Katy Perry. In Portofino on the Italian Riviera, they closed off the main square for an evening event where Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed for the guests.

July 2

On July 2, the couple organized a mass wedding, also known as “Samuh Vivah,” in Palghar, a town about 70 miles from Mumbai. They invited over 50 underprivileged couples who received gifts such as gold ornaments and a year's supply of groceries.

July 5

A few days later, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center in Mumbai, which was founded by Anant's mother Nita, the Ambani family hosted a traditional evening of music and dance known as the “sangeet.” The event included a live performance by Justin Bieber.

July 8

On Monday, the couple participated in a “haldi” ceremony. They seemed to have kept the ceremony private, but later photos shared online showed them dressed in coordinating gold and yellow outfits — Radhika Merchant in a custom creation by Indian designer Anamika Khanna, and Anant Ambani in a kurta and jacket designed by Sandeep Khosla.

July 12

The main wedding ceremony is scheduled for Friday at the Jio World Convention Center, which can hold up to 16,000 people. A red carpet will welcome A-list guests dressed in traditional Indian attire, as per the dress code. There's been a lot of speculation online about who will perform, with rumours mentioning Adele, Drake, Lana Del Rey, and others.