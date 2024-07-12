The reality TV stars and sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian were seen at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Thursday night

Kim and Khloe Kardashian (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article WATCH: Kim and Khloe Kardashian touch down in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding x 00:00

Reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have touched down in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The sisters were seen at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Thursday night.



The paparazzi photographed Kim and Khloe as they left the airport. Kim waved to the photographers before getting into her car. She was wearing a tight nude dress and dark sunglasses, while Khloe was in a white T-shirt and jeans.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian in Mumbai, take a look:

Kim and Khloe are among the many celebrities invited to the wedding on Friday, which will be held at the Jio Centre in BKC, Mumbai. David and Victoria Beckham are also expected to attend.

A look at Anant and Radhika's wedding invite

The video reveals a red box containing the invitation. When the box is opened, a small silver temple slides out, accompanied by the sound of devotional music in the background. The video continues to display the wedding invitation and program, featuring beautiful designs on each page. The multi-page invite includes images of Hindu deities like Lord Ganesha, Radha-Krishna, Goddess Durga, and Goddess Lakshmi.

The invitation from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant also included several gifts. The video shows the unboxing, revealing an embroidered cloth with the initials "AR," another piece of artwork depicting Hindu deities, a blue shawl, and a box that seems to contain sweets.

Here's a look at the schedule for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding:

July 12: The main wedding ceremony, called Shubh Vivah, will happen on the first day. Guests are invited to dress in traditional Indian clothing, which means outfits like sarees, lehengas, sherwanis, or kurta-pajamas that reflect the rich cultural heritage and customs of India.

July 13: The Shubh Aashirwad, which is the blessings ceremony, will take place on the second day. Guests are requested to wear Indian formal attire, which typically includes elegant and sophisticated traditional outfits such as sarees, salwar suits, or kurta-pajamas.

July 14: The Mangal Utsav, which is the wedding reception, will take place on the last day. For this event, guests are encouraged to dress in Indian chic attire.