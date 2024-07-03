Anant and Radhika's wedding spans three days, from the auspicious Shubh Vivah to the celebratory Mangal Utsav, here's everything you need to know

Anant and Radhika Wedding

Listen to this article Anant and Radhika Wedding: Shubh Vivah to Mangal Utsav, inside the grand 3-day schedule x 00:00

After two big pre-wedding parties and a 'Samuh Vivah', Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are getting married on July 12. The ceremony will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Here's everything you need to know about this highly anticipated wedding!

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's a look at the wedding schedule for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant:

July 12: The main wedding ceremony, called Shubh Vivah, will happen on the first day. Guests are invited to dress in traditional Indian clothing, which means outfits like sarees, lehengas, sherwanis, or kurta-pajamas that reflect the rich cultural heritage and customs of India.

July 13: The Shubh Aashirwad, which is the blessings ceremony, will take place on the second day. Guests are requested to wear Indian formal attire, which typically includes elegant and sophisticated traditional outfits such as sarees, salwar suits, or kurta-pajamas.

July 14: The Mangal Utsav, which is the wedding reception, will take place on the last day. For this event, guests are encouraged to dress in Indian chic attire.

What we've seen so far:

Samuhik Vivah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheAmbaniWedding (@theambaniwedding)

On July 2, The Ambani family organized a mass wedding, known as 'Samuhik Vivah', for over 50 underprivileged couples from Palghar to kick off the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Each couple was presented with gold and silver ornaments, as well as a cheque of Rs. 1.01 Lakh as their 'streedhan'. They also received grocery and household items sufficient for one year.

The wedding ceremony was followed by dinner. A traditional Tarpa Dance performance by the Warli Tribe was organised as part of the wedding celebration.

A look at Anant and Radhika's wedding invite

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambani Family (@ambani_update)

The video reveals a red box containing the invitation. When the box is opened, a small silver temple slides out, accompanied by the sound of devotional music in the background. The video continues to display the wedding invitation and program, featuring beautiful designs on each page. The multi-page invite includes images of Hindu deities like Lord Ganesha, Radha-Krishna, Goddess Durga, and Goddess Lakshmi.

The invitation from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant also included several gifts. The video shows the unboxing, revealing an embroidered cloth with the initials "AR," another piece of artwork depicting Hindu deities, a blue shawl, and a box that seems to contain sweets.

Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey to perform at Anant-Radhika's wedding?

According to India Today, the Ambanis are now in discussions with Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey to perform at the wedding celebrations in Mumbai. Sources say that singers might come to India to perform at the grand Ambani wedding celebrations scheduled from July 12 to July 14. They also mentioned that negotiations are currently ongoing to finalize these artists for the wedding events.

A visit to Krishna Kali Temple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambani Family (@ambani_update)

On July 1, groom-to-be Anant Ambani visited the Krishna Kali Temple ahead of his wedding with Radhika Merchant. The temple trust, run by Isha Ambani’s in-laws witnessed the family arriving to seek blessings ahead of the special day.