These singers might come to India to perform at the grand Ambani wedding celebrations scheduled from July 12 to July 14

Anant-Radhika wedding

Listen to this article Anant And Radhika Wedding: Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey to perform at the grand event? Find out here! x 00:00

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are getting married in less than 10 days, and excitement is surely building. Earlier this year, Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, and Katy Perry performed at their pre-wedding events.

Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey to perform at Anant-Radhika's wedding?

ADVERTISEMENT

According to India Today, the Ambanis are now in discussions with Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey to perform at the wedding celebrations in Mumbai.

Sources from India Today say that singers might come to India to perform at the grand Ambani wedding celebrations scheduled from July 12 to July 14. They also mentioned that negotiations are currently ongoing to finalize these artists for the wedding events.

Latest news about the Ambani family

The Ambani family organized a mass wedding, known as 'Samuhik Vivah', for over 50 underprivileged couples from Palghar to kick off the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Each couple was presented with gold and silver ornaments, as well as a cheque of Rs. 1.01 Lakh as their 'streedhan'. They also received grocery and household items sufficient for one year.

The wedding function, held at the Reliance Corporate Park, was attended by nearly 800 people, including family members of the couples. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by their family members, attended the function and extended their wishes to the couples.

The wedding ceremony was followed by dinner. A traditional Tarpa Dance performance by the Warli Tribe was organised as part of the wedding celebration.

About Anant And Radhika's wedding

Recently, the wedding invitation went viral offering a glimpse into the preparations for the high-profile event. The event will take place at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. On Monday, Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple to seek blessings and offered the first wedding invitation to Lord Shiva. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.'