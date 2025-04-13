Zomato District Dining Carnival » 50 per cent off » What: North Indian & Mughlai cuisine » At: Curry N Pasta, Vile Parle

From heritage to music: Indulge in these 5 unique experiences in Mumbai this week

Sufi souls

Tanmay and Mrigank’s Sohbat is a soul-stirring “mehfil” celebrating the timeless legacy of Sufi masters like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Ghalib, and Rumi. Blending classic verses with contemporary poetry, this experience promises a night of music and connection.

WHEN: April 20, 2.30 pm

WHERE: Rasa: The Stage

PRICE: Rs 249

TO BOOK: BMS

A history of print

Join Sarmaya x Artwala House for a Cyanotype Workshop inspired by Anna Atkins, the first to use photography in book illustration. Learn its history and technique. Includes a walk-through of In the Dappled Light exhibition. For ages 16+.

WHEN: April 20, 11 am onwards

WHERE: Kala Ghoda, Fort

PRICE: Rs 800

TO BOOK: urbanaut.app

Relatable and ridiculously funny

Catch Rupali Tyagi with her solo stand-up show, a rollercoaster through life, motherhood, marriage, and small-town charm. From pregnancy to Thailand trips, she blends Hindi and English to hilariously spotlight the regular folks around us.

WHEN: April 19, 3.30 pm

WHERE: Jashn Studios

PRICE: Rs 399

TO BOOK: BMS

Bandra’s heritage walk

One of the most famous suburbs of the city, Bandra, has layered histories, myths, and traditions from a slew of cultures. Alisha Sadikot decodes it for you in her engaging walk from Bandra Fort (exterior view) to Hill Road. Discover the suburb’s rich cultural fabric beyond the

usual routes on this trail!

WHEN: April 19, 8 am onwards

WHERE: Bandra Fort Trail

PRICE: Rs 1,200

TO BOOK: urbanaut.app

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Meera Jane Fernandes Music teacher

Available for: Music educator for toddlers.

Contact: DM @meeramusicteacher on Instagram

Meera Jane Fernandes has been teaching and facilitating music since she was 15 years old. Her ethos is based in accessibility and equal opportunity, empowering confidence and community through self expression. She believes that by creating well rounded musicians, her small scale school is creating community minded and empathetic humans. She believes music skill and technique is teachable, but music as an artform, as a means of expression need to be felt and connected with deeply.

After having taught music in a diverse range of learning environments, she says, “I aim to provide a space for kids to come and feel like they belong, feel like they can be themselves and feel proud of who they are.”

Recommended by: Rita J - My son loves her class... I love how she just goes with the flow. Treating each child the way they feel comfortable. It puts us parents at ease, too...