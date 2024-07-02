The wedding function, held at the Reliance Corporate Park, was attended by nearly 800 people, including family members of the couples

Amban Family at the mass wedding with the newly wed couples. Pic/ Atul Kamble

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Ambani Family organises mass wedding for underprivileged couples in Navi Mumbai

The Ambani family organized a mass wedding, known as 'Samuhik Vivah', for over 50 underprivileged couples from Palghar to kick off the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Each couple was presented with gold and silver ornaments, as well as a cheque of Rs. 1.01 Lakh as their 'streedhan'. They also received grocery and household items sufficient for one year.

The wedding function, held at the Reliance Corporate Park, was attended by nearly 800 people, including family members of the couples. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by their family members, attended the function and extended their wishes to the couples.

The wedding ceremony was followed by dinner. A traditional Tarpa Dance performance by the Warli Tribe was organised as part of the wedding celebration.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Ambani family to organise mass wedding of underprivileged

Preparations are in full swing for the wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The couple will be tying the knot in Mumbai on July 12. Ahead of the grand wedding, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Mukesh and Nita Ambani are set to organise a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

Recently, the wedding invitation went viral offering a glimpse into the preparations for the high-profile event. The event will take place at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. On Monday, Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple to seek blessings and offered the first wedding invitation to Lord Shiva. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.'