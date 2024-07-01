Anant Ambani visits Krishna Kali temple wearing limited edition watch worth nearly Rs 7 crore

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12. Ahead of his wedding, groom-to-be sought blessings at Krishna Kali temple in Neral

Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant this month. The couple has been in the news for their lavish pre-wedding festivities which started in March this year. Now, ahead of the grand wedding, groom-to-be Anant Ambani was spotted at Krishna Kali temple in Neral, Maharashtra to seek blessings.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani visited the temple on Sunday to seek divine blessings and invite them to the wedding. He also performed a 'havan' in the temple. After offering prayers, Anant told the media, "Mein shadi se pehle nimantran dene aaya hu aur mata ji ka, bhagwan ka aashirwad lene aaya hu (I have come here to invite the Gods and seek their blessings.)"

For the temple visit, Anant wore a very rare and expensive watch. Anant is known for his expensive watch collection and is often seen wearing unique watches. This time around he was seen wearing. According to the Instagram page - The Indian Horology - he accessorised his ethnic look with a red carbon Richard Mille watch (RM 12-01 Tourbillon), and it retails at a massive price of ₹6.91 crores (USD 828,000). It is a limited edition watch, and only 18 pieces have been produced till now.

Recently, Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson, Nita Ambani visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple to seek blessings and offered the first wedding invitation to Lord Shiva.

Meanwhile, The Ambanis are planning to host another round of grand pre-wedding festivities. As part of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Mukesh and Nita Ambani are set to organise a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

Recently, the wedding invitation went viral offering a glimpse into the preparations for the high-profile event. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.' Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, is set to join the Ambani family, marking a union of two prominent industrialist families.