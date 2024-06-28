A video of Nita Ambani has gone viral showing her shopping for sarees at a store presumably for the upcoming wedding

Nita Ambani (Pic/@ambani_update on Instagram)

Listen to this article Anant and Radhika Wedding: Nita Ambani shops for sarees in Varanasi ahead of son's wedding, watch video x 00:00

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is coming up soon. After the big pre-wedding events in Jamnagar and the recent celebrations on a cruise, they'll be getting married at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

The family has started sending out invitations. Nita Ambani was even seen visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi to give a wedding invitation to Lord Shiva.

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest update on Anant and Radhika's Wedding

A video of Nita Ambani has gone viral showing her shopping for sarees at a store. She had three policemen with her for security while she browsed the sarees. Nita looked stunning in a pink saree, with a heavy necklace and her hair tied up in a bun.

Nita Ambani goes saree shopping for Anant and Radhika's wedding, watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambani Family (@ambani_update)

Anant Ambani hand delivers wedding invite to B-town celebs

Meanwhile, the soon-to-be groom was seen leaving Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Mumbai home, Shivshakti, after giving them his wedding invitation. After which, Anant was spotted on his way to Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s house to invite them to his wedding.

Anant was spotted wearing a purple bandgala and matching pants. He showed up at the celebrities' house in his stylish white Rolls-Royce, accompanied by a team of security personnel and bodyguards. In the video, he is also seen thanking the paparazzi as they congratulate him on his upcoming wedding.

About Anant and Radhika's wedding invite

The video reveals a red box containing the invitation. When the box is opened, a small silver temple slides out, accompanied by the sound of devotional music in the background. The video continues to display the wedding invitation and program, featuring beautiful designs on each page. The multi-page invite includes images of Hindu deities like Lord Ganesha, Radha-Krishna, Goddess Durga, and Goddess Lakshmi.

Nita Ambani reached Varanasi on Tuesday to offer invitations for her son’s grand wedding ceremony to Lord Shiva. Nita also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. During her time in Varanasi, Nita addressed the media and shared her excitement as she offers the wedding card to the Almighty.