Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Nita and Mukesh Ambani will be organising a mass wedding for underprivileged couples on July 2

Mukesh, Anant and Nita Ambani

Listen to this article Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Ambani family to organise mass wedding of underprivileged x 00:00

Preparations are in full swing for the wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The couple will be tying the knot in Mumbai on July 12. Ahead of the grand wedding, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Mukesh and Nita Ambani are set to organise a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

Recently, the wedding invitation went viral offering a glimpse into the preparations for the high-profile event. The event will take place at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. On Monday, Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple to seek blessings and offered the first wedding invitation to Lord Shiva. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.'

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe. Business leaders, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion, making it an event to remember. Among the distinguished guests were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump. The highlight of the pre-wedding celebrations was an electrifying performance by pop sensation Rihanna, marking her debut performance in India. Bollywood stars and family members joined in the sangeet performances, with a special appearance by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, captivating the audience.

They hosted a second pre-wedding festivity towards the end of May. It was a four-day cruise along the Italian coast culminating at the French Riviera. The cruise had over 800 guests including Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and others.

(with inputs from ANI)