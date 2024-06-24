Diljit Dosanjh offers prayers at Golden Temple, participates in community service - watch video

Diljit took part in the procession, drank water from the holy Sarovar, and accepted prasad from the volunteers at the Gurudwara.

Punjabi singing sensation and actor Diljit Dosanjh visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday ahead of his next stop in Dallas, Texas, where he will perform today. In the video shared on Instagram, Diljit participated in community service as he took part in the procession, drank water from the holy Sarovar, and accepted prasad from the volunteers at the Gurudwara. Clad in an all-white ethnic ensemble and a saffron turban, Diljit offered prayers. “Dhan Dhan Ramdas Gur,” he wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, Diljit scripted history with his appearance on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' as the first Indian artist to perform on the iconic late-night show. It set a new benchmark for the 'Born to Shine' hitmaker.

In 2023, Diljit became the first-ever South Asian artist to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. He then embarked on his record-breaking world tour, 'Dil-Luminati', in Vancouver's BC Place Stadium, he became the first Indian artist to sell out the venue, drawing crowds in Oakland, Newark, Washington, and beyond.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit was last seen in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27. 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is available on the OTT platform Netflix and also features Parineeti Chopra.

Diljit was previously seen in the film ‘Crew’ alongside Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and penned by the dynamic duo behind 'Veere Di Wedding,' Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, 'Crew' follows the misadventures of three flight attendants embroiled in a daring gold smuggling scheme. Diljit plays the role of a customs officer as well as Kriti’s love interest. A sequel has been proposed for 'Crew,' producer Rhea Kapoor told Variety.

His upcoming project is 'Jatt and Juliet 3' with Neeru Bajwa. The 'Jatt and Juliet' saga has been a runaway success, captivating audiences with its blend of romance, comedy, and drama. The franchise, known for its endearing characters and engaging storyline, has amassed a dedicated fan base over the years. With Dosanjh and Bajwa reprising their iconic roles, anticipation for the third installment is at an all-time high.

