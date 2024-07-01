Isha Ambani on secret behind her glowing skin: 'I do nothing to my skin'

Isha Ambani recently opened up about her evolving sense of style and her beauty secrets. She also spoke about embracing her natural looks

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani, daughter of billionaire Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and an entrepreneur herself, has been making news for her beauty and fashion statements. Isha stood out with her style during the pre-wedding festivities of her younger brother Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant. In a recent interview with Vogue, Isha opened up about her evolving sense of style and her beauty secrets.

Isha Ambani is not the one used to styling herself during every public outing. However, she is aware that most people have seen her once she is all decked up. Talking to Vogue, she spoke about her tussle with getting the perfect-looking hair. "Most people are used to seeing me with sleek, blow-dried hair. But my natural texture is quite voluminous, curly, with some frizz. On a regular day, if you caught me without styling, that's how my hair looks. I'm accustomed to seeing myself like that, though I haven't always embraced it.”

"I think a lot of that comes from growing up in India, which is hot and humid. Oily hair just becomes frizzy and out of control. I don't think we've celebrated having curls and volume and frizz. It's never been looked at as pretty or beautiful. I mean, you always had to oil your hair and comb it down so that it wouldn't look so out of control,” she added.

When she was asked about her skincare routine, the entrepreneur smiled and said she has nothing to hide. "My beauty secret is that I have no beauty routine or regimen, to the disappointment of many. I do nothing to my skin," she revealed.

Meanwhile, Isha Ambani, on Sunday was spotted at the Krishna Kali temple in Neral, Maharashtra. She was seen along with her family members including her groom-to-be brother Anant Ambani, her husband Anand Piramal and her in-laws. Isha was spotted in a soft pink kurta for the occasion with a no make-up look.

It features a long anarkali kurta with a white printed design, full-length sleeves, a round neckline, a relaxed fitting, and a calf-length hem. The silver gota patti embroidery on the neckline, bodice, cuffs, and borders adds to its simplistic charm. She styled the kurta with matching palazzo pants featuring a flared silhouette and minimal white embroidery.

