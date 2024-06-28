Isha Ambani opens up on welcoming twins via IVF: Nobody should feel isolated or ashamed

Isha Ambani, daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, recently opened up about welcoming her twins via IVF just like her mother

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, a businesswoman herself , is a mother of twins. She recently opened up about welcoming her twins via IVF (In vitro fertilization). She spoke about the challenges of undergoing through the procedure and why she wants to normalise welcoming babies through IVF. Her mother, Nita, also welcomed her twins Isha and Akash through IVF.

In an interview with Vogue India. Isha spoke about welcoming her twins through IVF. "I’m very quick to say that my twins were conceived via IVF because that’s how we’ll normalise it, right? Nobody should feel isolated or ashamed. It’s a difficult process. When you’re going through it, you’re physically exhausted," she said.

Isha added, “If there is modern technology in the world today, why not use it to have children? It should be something you’re excited about, not something you should have to hide. If you can find support groups or other women to talk to, the process can feel much easier.”

Isha handles multiple businesses owned by her family and now balances those along with her responsibilities of being a mother. She also credits her strong support system at home for helping her transition into a working mum. “A mother has to take on a disproportionate amount of labour because there are a few things, like breastfeeding, that only she can do. But there’s a bunch of other stuff that both husband and wife can and must do when it comes to parenting.” Did Anand rise to the occasion? “I’m grateful to him, yes. He does the diaper changes and feeding. On the nights I have to stay up late or be away working, he makes sure he’s around so I don’t feel as bad.”

Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal tied the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed their twins- Aadiya and Krishna in 2022. Last year, in November, the couple hosted a grand first birthday party for the twins in Mumbai. The celebration was attended by members of the film industry as well including Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Karan Johar with his twins Yash and Roohi.