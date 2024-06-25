Breaking News
Boy kidnapped for ransom in Jalna, rescued; his neighbour among 3 held
Drugs worth Rs 18.90 lakh seized; 3 held in Thane
No MVA ally should name CM face, instead focus on gaining power: Jayant Patil
CR's Harbour line services can now hit top speed of 95 kmph
Accused held after 11 years from UP in 2013 Palghar murder case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Up for a test

Up and about: Up for a test?

Updated on: 26 June,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Do you have the ability to match the imaginative army of trolls who can’t help but speculate about their favourite celebrities?

Up and about: Up for a test?

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Up and about: Up for a test?
x
00:00

Do you have the ability to match the imaginative army of trolls who can’t help but speculate about their favourite celebrities? A rumour about Katrina Kaif spread like wildfire online after her airport spotting yesterday. What do you think it was? 


Ibrahim Ali Khan; (right) Ranveer Singh with wife Deepika PadukoneIbrahim Ali Khan; (right) Ranveer Singh with wife Deepika Padukone


All the colours


All the colours

The men participating in a reality show—including Vicky Jain, Sudesh Lehri, Rahul Vaidya, and Aly Goni—put up a flamboyant sartorial display

Shaadi abhi baaki hai

Shaadi abhi baaki hai

An army of security personnel accompanied Anant Ambani, who turned up at Ajay Devgn’s home to invite the actor for his upcoming wedding festivities

Wardrobe update

Wardrobe update

Lime appears to be the colour of the season! Mouni Roy was among a bevy of stars seen sporting the dynamic shade during a day out 

Lookin’ good

Lookin’ good

Rarely does a male actor make heads turn with his selection in athleisure, but Kartik Aaryan manages to do so!

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

katrina kaif Ibrahim Ali Khan ranveer singh deepika padukone Vicky Jain ankita lokhande rahul vaidya Aly Goni Anant Ambani ajay devgn mouni roy kartik aaryan bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK