Pics/Yogen Shah
Do you have the ability to match the imaginative army of trolls who can’t help but speculate about their favourite celebrities? A rumour about Katrina Kaif spread like wildfire online after her airport spotting yesterday. What do you think it was?
Ibrahim Ali Khan; (right) Ranveer Singh with wife Deepika Padukone
All the colours
The men participating in a reality show—including Vicky Jain, Sudesh Lehri, Rahul Vaidya, and Aly Goni—put up a flamboyant sartorial display
Shaadi abhi baaki hai
An army of security personnel accompanied Anant Ambani, who turned up at Ajay Devgn’s home to invite the actor for his upcoming wedding festivities
Wardrobe update
Lime appears to be the colour of the season! Mouni Roy was among a bevy of stars seen sporting the dynamic shade during a day out
Lookin’ good
Rarely does a male actor make heads turn with his selection in athleisure, but Kartik Aaryan manages to do so!