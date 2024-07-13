Once again today, Amitabh Bachchan arrived much earlier than Aishwarya Rai, leaving the actress to pose with her daughter separately

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her mother (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Excitement is high as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrate their lavish wedding. After their grand ceremony on Friday, July 12, all eyes are now on their much-anticipated reception, Shubh Aashirwad. The event promises to be star-studded, with A-list guests including style icons Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya arrive alone at Anant-Radhika's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony

At the Varmala ceremony yesterday, a certain moment on the red carpet caught everyone's attention. The Bachchan family, without Aishwarya Rai, posed for the cameras together. The Bollywood actress arrived separately a little later with Aaradhya Bachchan for the wedding. Once again today, Amitabh Bachchan and his eldest grand-daughter Navya Nanda arrived much earlier than Aishwarya Rai, leaving the actress to pose with her daughter and Big B's youngest grand-child separately. Is something actually amiss within the Bachchan household?

About the Bachchan's at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding

While Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was a grand affair, the Bachchan clan managed to make their appearance quite a spectacle. The couple got married on July 12 in Mumbai. Power couple Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who have been in the news for their alleged separation added fuel to the same by not arriving together at the wedding.

Abhishek arrived with his father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and actor-turned-politician mother Jaya Bachchan. Big B's daughter Shweta Nanda, son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, and their children Navya Naveli and Agastya were also seen at the paparazzi photo call.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya made heads turn not only with her presence but also with her outfit. The former Miss World slayed the red Anarkali suit with a matching embroidered work shrug. She opted for a choker set and maang tikka to accessorize her look. Like mother, daughter Aaradhya wore a blue-green printed Anarkali.

Abhishek and Aishwarya acted together in 'Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke' in 2000 and later in 'Umrao Jaan' in 2006, where they became good friends. However, Abhishek revealed on the Oprah Winfrey Show that while filming in New York, he used to stand on his hotel balcony, wishing he could marry Aishwarya. Years later, during the premiere of their 2007 film ‘Guru’ at the same hotel, he saw it as a sign and proposed to her. They got married that year and welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.