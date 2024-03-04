Aaradhya Bachchan grows out her fringe, flaunts new hairstyle at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding

Aaradhya grabbed eyeballs with her new hairstyle. Instead of rocking a fringe which she’s had all her childhood, she opted for curtain bangs that complimented her straight hair.

Aaradhya with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pic/Yogen Shah

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya is back making headlines once again for her hairstyle. The star kid and her family, who were present at the pre-wedding festivities of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, left Jamnagar on Sunday night after the extravagant event was concluded.

Pictures and videos of Aaradhya dressed in a heavily sequinned white lehenga surfaced on social media. However, what grabbed eyeballs was her new hairstyle. Instead of rocking a fringe which she’s had all her childhood, she opted for curtain bangs that complimented her straight hair.

Aishwarya on the other hand was seen in an ivory and golden lehenga, while Abhishek kept it simple in a light grey kurta with white trousers.

Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant. These included a slew of Bollywood celebs and eminent personalities from the business arena.

Aaradhya grabbed the spotlight in December 2023 for her performance during the annual day function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Post her performance, grandfather Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog, "I shall be with you shortly .. busy getting over the Concert at Aaradhya's School and her performance .. such a delight and a moment of pride for all of us .. a complete natural on stage the little one - well not little anymore ..so later .."

Notably, Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha. The duo, who has shared screen space in movies like 'Guru', 'Dhoom 2' and more, welcomed their first child Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was recently seen in 'Ghoomer'. The movie has Abhishek essaying a cricket mentor who trains a young cricketer, played by Saiyami Kher, who loses her right arm. Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi are also a part of the movie.

Aishwarya was seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan - 2' which got a massive response from the audience.

(With inputs from ANI)