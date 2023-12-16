Grandpa Amitabh Bachchan calls Aaradhya 'Complete natural' after her performance at school's annual day celebration

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 December,2023 05:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Grandfather Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog post and shared his thoughts about Aaradhya’s performance last night

In Pic: Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan (Pic/Viral)

The annual day function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai on Friday was a star-studded affair as who's who of Bollywood including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan came to cheer for their kids.


Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam, Abhishek Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya, Kareena's son Taimur and Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi performed at the function. The kids won everyone's hearts with their performances and so did their celebrity parents.


Now the proud grandfather Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog post and shared his thoughts about Aaradhya’s performance. He first took to his blog and wrote: "I shall be with you shortly .. busy getting over the Concert at Aaradhya’s School and here performance .. such a delight and a moment of pride for all of us .. a complete natural on stage the little one - well not little anymore"


And then he shared a sweet post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. While taking to his X account Big B wrote, “pride and joy at progeny achievements.”

Several videos and photos of Aaradhya performing on stage have been going viral on Instagram. Playing the lead in a musical, Aaradhya is seen dressed in a black robe with dramatic eye makeup. In the video, she is seen delivering her dialogues in rhythm and with immense confidence. As soon as the videos of her performance went viral, fans started commenting and praising her. A user wrote, “She sounds like her mother”. “She is cute!! Let’s see her as a kid not as miss World’s kid or star kid… she is performing with her heart out!! One bad comment can make her feel sad guys … write your comments sensibly!!!,” wrote another one. While third one shared, “She is exactly like her mother”

For the event, Aishwarya wore a black and golden suit, with high heels. She also paired it with a matching bag. Abhishek, on the other hand, looked handsome in a navy blue shirt, matching pants and sneakers. Amitabh Bachchan opted for a colourful jacket, pants, and shoes. Agastya Nanda wore a beige jacket over a white T-shirt, denim and shoes.

