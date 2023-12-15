Breaking News
One big happy family: Aishwarya, Abhishek, Amitabh spotted together amid separation rumours, see pics!

Updated on: 15 December,2023 08:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Amid all this moving out speculation, just moments ago, new visuals came in of Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, and Aishwarya Rai's mother, Brindya Rai, being spotted at a school event

One big happy family: Aishwarya, Abhishek, Amitabh spotted together amid separation rumours, see pics!

All Pictures/Yogen Shah

One big happy family: Aishwarya, Abhishek, Amitabh spotted together amid separation rumours, see pics!
Today was a day full of speculation for the Bachchan Parivar. The rumour mills were rife with whispers of Aishwarya Rai allegedly moving out of the Bachchan household. Times Now reported the news, stating that the actress was dividing her time between her mother's house and the Bachchans.


According to a source close to the family, "It is for their child that Abhishek and Aishwarya are still together. They have been having problems for years. Now matters have come to a head."


Well, the internet did not need more. The rumours had gained momentum and were being discussed on every social media platform. Amid all this heavy speculation, just moments ago, new visuals came in of Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, and Aishwarya Rai's mother, Brindya Rai, being spotted at a school event, presumably there to support Aaradhya.


The happy family looked excited as they headed inside the school to enjoy the event and participate in all the revelry together.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are among the beloved couples of tinsel town. They completed 16 years of marriage in April. Their love story originates at the place where they fulfill their professional dreams- a film set. 

Aishwarya and Abhishek worked together on multiple films before they got married. Their first film was Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000. At the photo shoot in 1999, they met and instantly bonded. Their friendship was the beginning of the iconic AbhiAsh love story.  After Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, the couple worked in the 2003 film Kuch Naa Kaho. However, Umrao Jaan in 2006 sparked a flame. Abhishek confirmed it. While shooting for Dhoom 2, Aishwarya and Abhishek grew closer. Their feelings strengthened. Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna reportedly played an important role in their love story. Reports claim that while shooting for an emotional scene, Abhishek broke down. He reportedly shared his feelings with Karan Johar and Mickey Contractor.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan who turned 12 years old in November. Post Aaradhya's birth, there were several speculations about the actress' second pregnancy. However, those held no truth.

aishwarya rai bachchan abhishek bachchan amitabh bachchan bollywood bollywood events bollywood news

