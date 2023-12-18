Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya and Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam unintentionally recreated a moment from the film 'Josh' featuring their respective parents

L-Aaradhya with AbRam; R- Still from Josh

Listen to this article Video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya giving Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam a hug reminds fans of 'Josh' x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Aaradhya and AbRam displayed their acting skills during their school play recently A video sees Aaradhya giving AbRam hug The adorable moment reminded fans of the 23-year-old film Josh

On Friday night, several Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School for its annual day. The Bachchan family including Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek, Amitabh, and Agastya were seen at the school to cheer for Aaradhya who performed in the school play. Shah Rukh, Gauri, and Suhana Khan were as present at the function to cheer for AbRam Khan who was performing in the school play.

Several videos from the school function went viral which featured performances by Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya and Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan. While the two featured in different plays, towards the end of the function all the kids came together on stage and dancing together. In a video doing the rounds on social media, Aaradhya was seen standing behind AbRam and giving him a warm hug. Both were seen in their respective costumes and were visibly thrilled at a job well done at the function. Their adorable moment went viral as it reminded fans of the film Josh featuring Aishwarya and SRK. In the film that was released in 2000, Aishwarya and Shah Rukh Khan played twins named Shirley and Max. Fans started clubbing the video of Aaradhya giving AbRam a hug with a video of Aishwarya giving SRK a hug in the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AISHVERSE 💌 (@theaishverse)

Josh was released on 9 June 2000, and emerged as a commercial success at the box office, grossing Rs 35.06 crore (US$4.4 million) worldwide.

Talking about the performance, dressed in a black robe with dramatic eye makeup, Aaradhya was the lead in the school musical. In the video, she is seen delivering her dialogues in rhythm and with immense confidence. Aaradhya was also impressed with her singing skills in the musical.

Later, proud grandfather Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog post and shared his thoughts about Aaradhya’s performance. He first took to his blog and wrote: "I shall be with you shortly .. busy getting over the Concert at Aaradhya’s School and here performance .. such a delight and a moment of pride for all of us .. a complete natural on stage the little one - well not little anymore"

And then he shared a sweet post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. While taking to his X account Big B wrote, “pride and joy at progeny achievements.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's younger son AbRam also flaunted his acting chops during the school play. Videos of him performing are doing the rounds on social media and AbRam's skills have left netizens impressed. While little AbRam dazzled with his dialogue delivery and stage presence, it was him recreating his father's signature pose that had everyone's attention. During the play, AbRam looked at the audience and spread out his arms just like his father does in the movies, and hugs the characters in the play one by one.