Gaiety cinema to have first-ever 5.55 am for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki'

Updated on: 18 December,2023 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' will be marking a first for the iconic Gaiety cinema in Mumbai. The superstar's fan club has organised a 5.55 am show for opening day, a first for the cinemas

Gaiety cinema to have first-ever 5.55 am for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki'

Still from Dunki

Gaiety cinema to have first-ever 5.55 am for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki'
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan began the year on a high note with the blockbuster film 'Pathaan' which set the momentum at the box office in India. Now the actor is set to close the year with a feel-good film in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. The advance bookings for the film have already commenced and the collections are impressive. SRK Universe, a fan club dedicated to the superstar, said it has planned the first ever 5.55 am show at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai. 


SRK Universe is touted as the biggest fan club of Shah Rukh Khan which has a strong presence on the field and social media. On Sunday, they said that they had planned "the “first ever 5.55 am show” at the iconic theatre for Rajkumar Hirani's directorial. 


“After first ever 9am show at Gaiety (#Pathaan), first ever 6am show at Gaiety (#Jawan) thrilled to announce we are organizing the first ever 5:55AM show at Gaiety (555) for Dunki! (sic)” it said in the post on social media.  According to SRK Universe, the 5.55 am slot is the “earliest show in the history of the iconic cinema” hall.


Previously, SRK Universe held the first ever 9 am show for 'Pathaan' and a first-ever 6 am show for 'Jawan' at the iconic theatre. 

Meanwhile, SRK was in Dubai on Sunday evening to promote his film. Addressing a crowd of over 80,000 people, the actor said, "I made 'Jawan' fir maine socha maine ladke ladkiyu ke liye bana di apane liye kuch nahi banayi fir maine 'Dunki' bana di. Ye meri vaali film hai jo mere dil ke bahut kareeb hai..year started with 'Pathaan' for me, which was always lady's first for the girls and I want to end the year with a film for me." Khan also said he expects the film to leave audiences with a feeling of love for their country and family, "between giggles and laughter."

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. 'Dunki' is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores.

It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers. Recently, the makers unveiled 'Dunki's official trailer titled 'Dunki: Drop 4' which offers a peek into the world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train sets the tone for the adventure that lies ahead. The film will be released in theatres on December 21. 

