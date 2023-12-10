Exclusive: Sharman Joshi spills beans on 3 Idiots sequel, says, ‘Right now, Rajkumar Hirani sir is…’

Sharman Joshi was most recently seen in a direct-to-TV release, ‘Sab Moh Maya Hai'. The actor, in an exclusive chat with mid-day.com, opened up about the film and much more

Talking about the idea on which the film was made, Sharman shared, “It's a beautiful father-son story. I've done a father-son story earlier with Ferrari Ki Sawaari. This is more grounded. This is more Heart of India kind of a story because it's based in Ujjain.”

Further, he talked about the concept of the film and said, “The unique point of this story is the fact that Anukampa is a scheme which the government offers to the deceased family of the government employee, whereby if they die a natural death before retirement, the family member of the deceased gets the job to take care of the financial requirements. Now, a lot of people are misusing it. So much so that they request their fathers to end their lives. This raises the question of how important money is compared to the love of your family.”

Further in the conversation, the actor spilt the beans on his much-loved comedy-drama 3 Idiots. While sharing about whether the film is having a sequel or not, he shared, “Right now, Rajkumar Hirani sir is very busy with Dunki. We hope that 3 Idiots’ sequel happens someday, and we will make a film.”

In the conversation, the actor talked about not being a part of many films and shared that he has decided to take more chances. The actor shared, “I've decided to now take more chances and do more films because, in spite of being sure that nothing can go wrong with a film, things can still go wrong, which I've learned over the years. And I think right now I'm at that phase of my life where I want to do more work. There is great, exciting work happening. The kind of work that I've always wanted to do is now within reach for every actor, director, and producer.”

“As an actor, I would want to take up all these wonderful scripts and writing that the wonderful new young directors and producers have now. Earlier, we were all limited by the possibilities of working on these kinds of subjects because money is involved. Now that money is taken care of and there are platforms which allow you that freedom, it's great,” Sharman concluded.

3 Idiots, released on December 25, 2009, is a Bollywood comedy-drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi as three engineering students navigating through the pressures of academia and societal expectations while pursuing their passions. As per reports, the movie, made on a budget of Rs 55 crores, went on to become a blockbuster by earning a total collection of Rs 400.61 crores.