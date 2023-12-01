Breaking News
Dunki: SRK calls Rajkumar Hirani directorial 'saaf suthra entertainment', shares video of toddler dancing to 'Lutt Putt Gaya'

Updated on: 01 December,2023 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

On November 30, Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartwarming video of a toddler dancing to 'Lutt Putt Gaya' alongside a cute note

In Pic: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu

Shah Rukh Khan has had one of the most successful runs at the box office in 2023. Opening the year with 'Pathaan' and achieving another blockbuster with 'Jawan,' SRK is riding high on success. As big as the opening was, SRK is set to end this year on an even happier note. The superstar will be gracing the big screen with Rajkumar Hirani’s 'Dunki.'

'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, providing hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

The first song of the film, 'Lutt Putt Gaya,' was released on November 22. The song opens up the chapter of Hardy when he falls for Manu as she stands up for him against the world. This beautiful song by Arijit Singh is receiving a lot of love from the public, as they have started making videos of themselves grooving to the beats of 'Lutt Putt Gaya.'

On November 30, SRK shared a heartwarming video of a toddler dancing to 'Lutt Putt Gaya.' Alongside the post, King Khan wrote, “He is so sweet!! Please take him when u go for the film #Dunki is saaf suthra entertainment and emotion that can be enjoyed and felt by youngsters and elders alike lots of love!!!.”





He shared numerous fan videos featuring enthusiasts grooving to the song. While sharing a video of a girl dancing to the song during her time in the hospital, SRK wrote, “Glad the song has been able to make her happy…. Hope she recuperates soon. Lots of love and hugs to the little one….”

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a Christmas release, hitting theatres on the 21st of December 2023.

 

