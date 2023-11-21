Jawan fever continues, Shah Rukh Khan starrer becomes most watched film on OTT

'Jawan' in all languages is reigning as the most-watched film in India on Netflix in the first two weeks after its launch

In Pic: Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan

The Atlee directorial, 'Jawan,' starring the legendary Shah Rukh Khan in the lead alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, has become an audience favourite on Netflix. 'Jawan' was released in theatres across India on 7th September to a ton of fanfare and love from audiences. Continuing the celebration, Netflix India released the film’s extended cut in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on King Khan's birthday, and unsurprisingly, 'Jawan' in all languages is reigning as the most-watched film in India on Netflix in the first two weeks after its launch.

Reeling from the success of the film on Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan shared, "I am thrilled to share that Jawan is the most-watched film in India on Netflix. Releasing the extended version was our way of expressing gratitude to our fans for extending their unwavering love and support to the film. The overwhelming response we've received from Netflix audiences only reaffirms the brilliance of Indian Cinema. Jawan is not just a film, it's a celebration of storytelling, passion, and the vibrant spirit of our cinema and I couldn’t be prouder of its success on Netflix."

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. For the unversed, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt feature in the film in special yet crucial cameo roles.

In an interview with a leading portal, director Atlee revealed that Deepika Padukone walked onto the set on the first day of shooting with a simple, no-makeup look that stunned him. He was quoted as saying, “On the first day of the set, Deepika walked in a white saree and was in no make-up, and I have never seen any heroine ever come on the set like this. Through this interview, once again, I would like to thank Deepika mam for saying yes to the film.”

The director then went on to reveal that Deepika's role was the first one he had written, and he approached her, expressing his desire to cast her in the cameo.