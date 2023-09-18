Breaking News
Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer's OTT cut to be 20 minutes longer than theatrical version

18 September,2023
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' has taken the box office by storm. The film that was released in theatres on September 7 is breaking several records at the box office. the film is breaking records set by SRK's Pathaan as well. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover among others. 


'Jawan' has been praised for its storyline, its mass elements and politics. While the film is having a successful run at the box office, the makers are planning to add some deleted scenes for the OTT release of the film,. As per reports by Zoom, the OTT version of Jawan will be longer and will feature some of the pivotal scene s from the film which were deleted  from theatrical version. These scenes also include a major action sequence that was cut out to reduce the running time of the film in the theatres. 


In an interview with Pinkvilla, when asked about his plans for the streaming release of the blockbuster film, the filmmaker stated, "I think we have given the theatre the right ratio of emotions at the right length. For OTT, we are considering a different rhythm. So, yeah, we are working on something. That's why I didn't go on my holiday. Let's see. Let me surprise you all."


Further when asked if he has plans on making a sequel for Jawan, given the open ending of the film, he did not give a definite answer. The filmmaker said that all his films have open ending but he has never considered making a sequel. 

At present, Atlee is working on the OTT version of the film and one of the reasons that he did not take a break after the theatrical release if the film. Reportedly, the OTT runtime of the fil will be more than three hours. The original length of the film was 2 hours 45 minutes as seen in the theatres. Fans will get to see an additional 20 minutes of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer when it releases on Netflix. The decision to restore these scenes was taken by Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee Kumar, who wanted to give the fans a more extensive cinematic experience. 

 

