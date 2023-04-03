Nayanthara finally reveals full names of her twin sons

Actress Nayanthara has finally revealed the full names of her twin boys, whom she welcomed via surrogacy

Pic: Vignesh Shivan on Twitter

Nayanthara was at an award function here, where she spoke about the middle name of her twins, whose first names are Uyir and Ulagam.

Nayanthara was asked to share the full names of her twin boys and she said: "My first son is Uyir Rudronil N. Shivan and my second son is Ulag Dhaivag N. Shivan."

It was in June 2022, when Nayanthara married filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in an intimate ceremony in Chennai. The wedding was attended by superstars such as Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan. The same year Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to announce that they have welcomed their bundle of joy - twin boys via surrogacy.

Dear friends â¤ï¸

We have named our blessings , our babies like this â¤ï¸



#Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan

à®à®¯à®¿à®°à¯ à®°à¯à®¤à¯à®°à¯à®¨à¯à®²à¯ N à®à®¿à®µà®©à¯#Ulag Daiwik N Shivan

à®à®²à®à¯ à®¤à¯à®¯à¯à®µà®¿à®à¯ N à®à®¿à®µà®©à¯



N stands for their best mother in the world #Nayanthara â¤ï¸



Happiest & proudest moments of life #Blessed pic.twitter.com/r4RHp0wC8f — VigneshShivN (@VigneshShivN) April 3, 2023

