Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, city roads will be quality checked by third-party auditors
Redevelopment of Mumbai railway stations to surge ahead
Omicron variant XBB 1.16: Experts call for dynamic genome sequencing
Mumbai’s public transport cheapest in world: Study
Mumbai: Cops nab bank officer behind fake corporate salary accounts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Nayanthara finally reveals full names of her twin sons

Nayanthara finally reveals full names of her twin sons

Updated on: 03 April,2023 12:09 PM IST  |  mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actress Nayanthara has finally revealed the full names of her twin boys, whom she welcomed via surrogacy

Nayanthara finally reveals full names of her twin sons

Pic: Vignesh Shivan on Twitter


Actress Nayanthara has finally revealed the full names of her twin boys, whom she welcomed via surrogacy.


Nayanthara was at an award function here, where she spoke about the middle name of her twins, whose first names are Uyir and Ulagam.



Nayanthara was asked to share the full names of her twin boys and she said: "My first son is Uyir Rudronil N. Shivan and my second son is Ulag Dhaivag N. Shivan."


It was in June 2022, when Nayanthara married filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in an intimate ceremony in Chennai. The wedding was attended by superstars such as Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan. The same year Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to announce that they have welcomed their bundle of joy - twin boys via surrogacy.

Also Read: From 'Citadel' to 'Shakuntalam', how Samantha Ruth Prabhu is juggling multiple projects with elan

Which is your favourite song from Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde`s `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan?`
nayanthara Regional Cinema News Regional News Updates Regional Cinema Updates bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK