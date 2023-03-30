From 'Citadel' to 'Shakuntalam', how Samantha Ruth Prabhu is juggling multiple projects with elan

Exciting time for Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans as she juggles multiple projects at the same time!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in India, and a leading research report has only been proof of her reigning position among the actresses of India as she has been topping the list almost every month since last year. The actress is busy with multiple projects, and she is currently juggling them all simultaneously.

A source close to the actress revealed that ‘Samantha has been shooting for Citadel in Mumbai and she is also promoting Shaakuntalam. The actress is also maintaining her workout and fitness regime simultaneously for any upcoming shoots and is also travelling to Hyderabad to complete the shoot of her film 'Kushi'.

Samantha is going to be seen in a fairytale-like role in Shaakuntalam, and we are very excited to see her in this elegant and Disney-like princess role on the one hand, and then to see her do some crazy action in Citadel on the other hand.

‘Shaakuntalam', written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar and also starring Dev Mohan, is based on poet Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play 'Abhigyan Shakuntalam'. Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr. M. Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Jisshu Sengupta round out the cast of 'Shaakuntalam'.

Finally, the film is set to be released on April 14 in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is presented by Dil Raju via Sri Venkateswara Creations, in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, and produced by Neelima Guna.

Actress will also be seen in Citadel along with Varun Dhawan. The series is created by Raj and DK.

Samantha was most recently seen in the box office smash ‘Yashoda,’ an action thriller written and directed by Hari-Harish. It also features Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Murali Sharma.

Meanwhile, Samantha has up ahead in her lineup Kushi, Citadel, and Shaakuntalam, among others.