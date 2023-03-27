Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds to netizen who asked her to date someone

A fan on the micro-blogging website shared an edited picture of Samantha and asked 'I know it's not my place to say, but plz date someone @Samanthaprabhu2'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actress Samantha Prabhu, who sizzled the screens with her performance with 'Oo Antava' in 'Pushpa: The Rise', has talked about dating in her recent tweet.

A fan on the micro-blogging website shared an edited picture of Samantha and asked "I know it's not my place to say, but plz date someone @Samanthaprabhu2."

To which Samantha, who was married to actor Naga Chaitanya, replied: "Who will love me like you do."

It was in 2021 when Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation. Samantha had made her acting debut opposite Naga Chaitanya with the film 'Ye Maya Chesave' directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. After dating for a couple of years, the duo tied the knot in 2017 but called it quits in 2021.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce was much talked about and lot of theories floated on social media. Time and again, Samantha would respond to naysayers and shut the trolls making nasty comments on her and her personal life.

On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her mythological romantic drama 'Shaakuntalam' which is scheduled to release on April 14. Directed by Gunasekhar, it also stars Dev Mohan in the lead role.

Apart from that, Samantha also has Kushi lined up for release. The film also stars Vijay Deverakonda. This is the second time the two actors will be seen sharing screen after the National Award winning film 'Savitri'. 'Kushi' will hit the theatres on September 1. The film was extensively shot in Kashmir.

On the other hand, Samantha is currently filming for 'Citadel' created by Raj and DK. The series also stars Varun Dhawan. It is the Indian version of the American series of the same title created by Russo brothers. The American version stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu for ‘Oh Baby’ In Nitya Bajaj