Breaking News
Worli Sea Face accident case: ‘He was in no state to drive, but wouldn’t listen to me’
Mumbai: Medical professors to agitate from April 1
Patwardhan Park: Key meeting put off a second time
Mumbai: Cops reunite post-graduate beggar with family in Kerala
Mumbai: Doctor falls prey to like-and-earn scam, loses over Rs 1 lakh to fraudster
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakondas Kushi gets a release date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kushi' gets a release date

Updated on: 23 March,2023 03:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The film will be clashing in the theatres with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan's Soorarai Pottru remake, which has been co-produced by actor Suriya and his wife actress Jyotika

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kushi' gets a release date

Poster from Kushi


The makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film 'Kushi' has set a release date. On Thursday, the makers of the film announced the release date for the film along with a new poster featuring the lead pair. 


Taking to his Twitter handle, Vijay wrote, "#Kushi Sept 1st. With full love,@Samanthaprabhu2 @ShivaNirvana @MythriOfficial @HeshamAWMusic & your man". In the new poster, Samantha and Vijay are seen holding hands. While Samantha is seen standing in  the balcony of her house holding her pet pooch in one hand, Vijay is seen dressed in a cooperate attire, holding a tiffin bag. 




The film will be clashing in the theatres with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan's Soorarai Pottru remake, which has been co-produced by actor Suriya and his wife actress Jyotika. 

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pictures of bruised hands from 'Citadel' shoot

Apart from Samantha and Vijay, the Shiva Nirvana directed film also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ramakrishna. 

'Kushi' was first announced in 2019 and the team began shooting the film in April 2022. In May 2022, the film's title was officially revealed to be Kushi. The first schedule of the film was wraped in Kashmir. 

The music and background score are composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who rose to fame with the soundtrack of the Malayalam film 'Hridayam'.

Meanwhile, Vijay was last seen on screen in the film 'Liger' which marked his first pan-India films. Directed by Puri Jagannadhh, the film also starred Ananya Panday. However, the film failed to perform at the box office. 

Samantha, on the other hand, was last seen in Yashoda and is looking forward to the release of Shakunthalam. She is also shooting for Raj and DK's web series 'Citadel'.

south cinema Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News samantha ruth prabhu Vijay Deverakonda

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK