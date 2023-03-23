Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kushi' gets a release date

The film will be clashing in the theatres with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan's Soorarai Pottru remake, which has been co-produced by actor Suriya and his wife actress Jyotika

Poster from Kushi

The makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film 'Kushi' has set a release date. On Thursday, the makers of the film announced the release date for the film along with a new poster featuring the lead pair.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Vijay wrote, "#Kushi Sept 1st. With full love,@Samanthaprabhu2 @ShivaNirvana @MythriOfficial @HeshamAWMusic & your man". In the new poster, Samantha and Vijay are seen holding hands. While Samantha is seen standing in the balcony of her house holding her pet pooch in one hand, Vijay is seen dressed in a cooperate attire, holding a tiffin bag.

The film will be clashing in the theatres with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan's Soorarai Pottru remake, which has been co-produced by actor Suriya and his wife actress Jyotika.

Apart from Samantha and Vijay, the Shiva Nirvana directed film also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ramakrishna.

'Kushi' was first announced in 2019 and the team began shooting the film in April 2022. In May 2022, the film's title was officially revealed to be Kushi. The first schedule of the film was wraped in Kashmir.

The music and background score are composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who rose to fame with the soundtrack of the Malayalam film 'Hridayam'.

Meanwhile, Vijay was last seen on screen in the film 'Liger' which marked his first pan-India films. Directed by Puri Jagannadhh, the film also starred Ananya Panday. However, the film failed to perform at the box office.

Samantha, on the other hand, was last seen in Yashoda and is looking forward to the release of Shakunthalam. She is also shooting for Raj and DK's web series 'Citadel'.