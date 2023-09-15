Deepika has opened up about her equation with King Khan, the box office numbers that the film is getting, and how much she charged for her role in the actioner

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Jawan: Deepika Padukone didn't charge for her special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's actioner x 00:00

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ has been receiving tremendous love from the audience since its release. The film has been applauded for everything that it has, from drama and action to emotions. One of the most talked-about parts of the film is Deepika Padukone’s cameo appearance in it. Recently, the actress has opened up about her equation with King Khan, the box office numbers that the film is getting, and how much she charged for her role in the actioner.

In an interview with The Week, the actress, while talking about her equation with SRK, said, "We are each other's lucky charm. But honestly, we are beyond luck. We have a sense of ownership over each other... I am one of the few people he is vulnerable with. There is so much trust and respect, and I think that luck is just the cherry on the top."

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, she shared that the number has never fascinated her. Opening about her point of view on the box office, she said, "I’ve never been fascinated by numbers, whether it was math in school or the numbers of Pathaan. I was just happy that cinemas had come alive again, that people had come alive again. I was really grateful for that."

While talking about her charges for Jawan, the actress shared that she did not charge anything for the actioner or any of her special appearances in movies. "I wanted to be a part of 83 because I wanted it to be an ode to women who stand behind their husbands' glory. I watched my mother do it. ibis was my homage to wives who make sacrifices to support their husbands' careers. Other than that, any special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan, I am there. Same with Rohit Shetty," she said.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupati, and Nayanthara in pivotal roles. The film has been doing great at the box office.











