Jawan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer creates history, earns Rs 306.58 crores in 6 days

Updated on: 13 September,2023 04:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
After a thunderous start amid high expectations, Atlee directorial 'Jawan' has entered the 300-crore club in just 6 days

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan is setting new box office records with each passing day. After a thunderous start amid high expectations, the Atlee directorial has entered the 300-crore club in just 6 days. 


According to Taran Adarsh's tweet on X, Jawan collected Rs. 24 crores on the first Tuesday. “#Jawan is all set to post a SENSATIONAL TOTAL in its *extended* Week 1… It’s a NEW BENCHMARK for #Hindi films… UNPRECEDENTED - UNIMAGINABLE… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr, Sun 71.63 cr, Mon 30.50 cr, Tue 24 cr. Total: ₹ 306.58 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice,” the tweet reads.



Taran previously predicted that Jawan would be the fastest to enter the 300-crore club. The hype around Jawan had led to a tsunami at ticket counters. People flocked to theatres to watch their beloved stars Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi on the big screen. Everyone, from fans to celebs, is applauding the actioner. Many celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Mahesh Babu, and Riteish Deshmukh, have praised ‘Jawan’.

Shah Rukh, during the recent Ask SRK session, hinted at the possible sequel of Jawan. When a fan asked the superstar, "Sir kaali ke saath ‘deal’ kyu nahi kar rahe... I am a big Vijay Sethupathi sir fan!," he replied with a hint of the sequel’s plot. Shah Rukh said, "I am a big fan of Vijay sir too.. Par Kaali ka kaala dhan toh le liya ab dekho doosron ke bhi Swiss banks se lekar aata hoon… Buss visa ka hi wait kar raha hoon. Ha ha!!!"

For the unversed, Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak Godbole, Ashlesha Thakur, Lehar Khan, and others in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt feature in the film in special yet crucial cameo roles.

 

