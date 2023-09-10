Jawan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's actioner grows stronger, earns Rs 68.72 crore on day 3

Jawan, directed by Atlee, has minted Rs 32.50 crore at national chains on its third day. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles, the actioner hit screens on Thursday

Jawan, directed by Atlee, has minted Rs 68.72 crore at national chains on its third day. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles, the actioner hit screens on Thursday. The hype around Jawan had led to a tsunami at ticket counters. People flocked to theatres to watch their beloved stars Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi on the big screen.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media to share the Box Office report of the film. According to Adarsh, Jawan's third-day collection was Rs. 68.72 crores. "TSUNAMI - HURRICANE - TYPHOON… #Jawan is a #BO MONSTER, goes on an overdrive on Day 3 [Sat]… Creates HISTORY, HIGHEST *3-day* ever [#Hindi version]… Await Day 4 [Sun], picture abhi baaki hain… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr. Total: ₹ 180.45 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice"

As per reports, the worldwide collection of Jawan had touched Rs. 200 crore in just 2 days. On its second day, the mass actioner had scored a double-digit collection.

Tweeting about the second day's collection, Adarsh wrote, "#Jawan is PHENOMENAL on Day 2 [working day, after *partial holiday* on Thu]… Biz jumped post 4.30 pm… Evening/night shows on fire… Metros, non-metros, mass pockets - the response is EXCEPTIONAL… Sat - Sun will witness BIGGG GAINS… â¹ 235 cr - â¹ 250 cr [*extended* weekend] on the cards… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr. Total: â¹ 111.73 cr. (sic)."

#Jawan is PHENOMENAL on Day 2 [working day, after *partial holiday* on Thu]… Biz jumped post 4.30 pm… Evening / night shows on ð¥ð¥ð¥… Metros, non-metros, mass pockets - the response is EXCEPTIONAL… Sat - Sun will witness BIGGG GAINS… â¹ 235 cr - â¹ 250 cr [*extended*… pic.twitter.com/xRjbsTG1Nt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2023

Everyone, from fans to celebs, is applauding the actioner. Many celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Mahesh Babu, and Riteish Deshmukh, have praised ‘Jawan’.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak Godbole, Ashlesha Thakur, Lehar Khan, and others in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt feature in the film in special yet crucial cameo roles.