'Jawan' is a blockbuster: Ridhi Dogra pens a heartfelt message as the Shah Rukh Khan-actioner conquers the Box Office

As Jawan soars, Ridhi Dogra penned a heartfelt message encapsulating her experience working on the film

Ridhi Dogra recently made her long-awaited debut in the world of Hindi cinema with none other than the Badshah himself, Shah Rukh Khan. The highly-anticipated movie, "Jawan," has taken the industry by storm, and Ridhi's portrayal as Shah Rukh's mother has left audiences and critics alike in awe of her talent.

"Jawan," directed by the acclaimed Atlee, has become an instant blockbuster, and Ridhi Dogra is basking in the adulation from fans and peers. The actress took to social media to express her gratitude, specifically thanking director Atlee and the iconic Shah Rukh Khan for this golden opportunity that has now become a milestone in her career.

In a heartfelt note shared with her followers, Ridhi shared her experience working alongside the superstar and couldn't help but praise Shah Rukh Khan's gentlemanly demeanor throughout the filming process. She described the entire journey as a festival, highlighting the support and mentorship she received from the King Khan himself.

Now, if you thought that heartfelt note was the end of it, you'd be wrong. Ridhi, in her usual charming style, took to Instagram to give us a sneak peek behind the scenes of "Jawan." She posted a video where she spills the beans on her experiences on set and what this journey meant to her. Her caption, though, stole the show: "THIS FILM IS A BLOCKBUSTER!" she exclaimed.

The enthusiasm in her words is contagious. Ridhi Dogra's joy knows no bounds as she witnesses the film turning into a full-fledged celebration. She extended her thanks to everyone for acknowledging her role in the film, emphasizing how such recognition boosts an artist's confidence to keep taking risks.

Speaking about her journey, Ridhi shared how "Jawan" was a significant test and a golden opportunity in her career. As a student of cinema, she cherished the chance to observe and learn from the seasoned professionals on set, describing it as a dream come true. But it wasn't just about being an actor; Ridhi also confessed to being a die-hard fan. She was left in awe of Shah Rukh Khan's dedication, patience, focus, and commitment to the project's larger vision. For her, working alongside him was a privilege beyond words, and she proclaimed him as her favorite co-star for life.

Ridhi Dogra's heartfelt gratitude extended to the entire crew and teams that worked tirelessly on "Jawan." Their dedication to creating a cinematic masterpiece has now culminated in the joy and celebration of the audience, which, in Ridhi's words, is the ultimate reward for their hard work.

Beyond "Jawan," Ridhi Dogra made her mark in various series and television shows, including "Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?," "Asur," "Badtameez Dil," "Pitchers," and many more. Her Bollywood debut is undoubtedly a milestone in her career, and it's safe to say that Ridhi Dogra has made an unforgettable entry into the world of Hindi cinema.