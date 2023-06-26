Ridhi Dogra: Had friends asking why I am doing films like 'Jawan', 'Tiger 3' I Exclusive

Ridhi Dogra Exclusive interview: The actor speaks about why she chose to do Jawan and Tiger 3 despite it not being something she is generally known for

Ridhi Dogra will next be seen in `Jawan` and `Tiger 3` Talking to mid-day.com, Ridhi revealed that people around her wondered why she agreed to do these films The `Asur` star also shared her experience of working with Jawan director Atlee and Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma

Ridhi Dogra who has had a successful month with the release of 'Asur 2' (Jio Cinemas) and ‘'Badtameez Dil'’ (Amazon MiniTV) both co-starring Barun Sobti. However, the actress is far from done with the year as she now looks forward to the release of two big films in theatres. Dogra will be seen in both 'Jawan' and 'Tiger 3' scheduled to release this year. However, both 'Jawan' and 'Tiger 3' are not projects and genres she is generally known for.

“I had friends telling me why are you doing these films. I had friends in the industry, telling me why are you being a part of a film that is not about you. I was very clear that I am doing this not to take over the film. I am doing this for a very different reason. I was doing it to learn, to challenge myself, to put myself in an uncomfortable spot. I come from the world where we get so much love and adulation and we have a loyal fanbase. In today's time, stardom is so instant. I feel really blessed to come from television where I enjoy that loyal fanbase. Whether I go to Kashmir or Chennai, I have met people who have seen my television shows and who are invested in me, and want to take a picture with me. I didn't really need to go and do it and I did it for my own reasons,” Dogra said talking to Mid-day.com.

Both 'Tiger 3' and 'Jawan' starring the biggest stars of India is scheduled to release later this year. While 'Jawan' will hit the theatres on September 7, Tiger 3 is looking for a Diwali release. "I did Tiger 3 so that I will get to work with Maneesh (Sharma). I have loved 'Band Baaja Baarat'. I have known him since he was an AD and I was not even an actor. When I was approached for the role and heard that it is him directing 'Tiger 3', I said I am doing it only for him; only to be on set with him. I do not plan or strategise in life. With 'Jawan' also I have only done it for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee. Someday, I would also like to do something else with SRK and that would be a dream come true. I would like to be opposite him. I would like to have him romance me. I would like to be his heroine. That's the dream. That does not mean I will not take challenging opportunities," she shared.

Further shedding light on her experience working on Jawan, she said, "Atlee is such a genius. He is a young boy but he is a genius. Again, I want to work with passionate people and I learned so much on that sets. I saw how big budget films are made. My reason to do the work is that I want to be a wholesome artist, and don't want to be stuck in a bubble. I don't want to be like ‘I am the superstar here and I want superstardom’. No. I don't want to carry the weight of who I am because really who am I."

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.