Asur 2 Exclusive! Ridhi Dogra: I did not understand 'Asur' but went with Barun Sobti's conviction

The cast of 'Asur 2' Barun Sobti, Gaurav Arora, Ridhi Dogra, Meiyang Chang, Amey Wagh and Anupriya Goenka, speak to mid-day.com about the 3 year wait between seasons. Find out all about their reunion, what kept them excited about the show, their expectations from season 3 and more!

Speaking about the web series and their reaction on being approached for it, Barun Sobti told mid-day.com, "There were terrific crime thrillers coming out from the US at that time. There were a few attempts made in the movies that weren't very good and such things weren't coming out in India. When I read (the script of) 'Asur' my mind was blown. The first thing I thought was 'I don't know why they want to cast me.' That's all I thought."

Gaurav Arora added, "When Tanveer the producer of season one approached me with the story, within the first five minutes I said 'I'm doing this show.' Now we have access to content from across the world and 'Asur' matches that. It's a thriller and what's most special is that it has got a strong Indian flavour. It sets us apart on a world stage and that was most exciting for me, besides the people associated with it."

Ridhi Dogra admitted at first she didn't understand the novel concept of the show, she said, "I honestly didn't understand the show when I read it but I went with my friend's (Barun Sobti) conviction. I told him I have tested for this character in a show he was doing and he told me it's terrific. He's such a picky actor that I said, if he's saying this I will go ahead with it. It's not like you get the whole script when you give an audition, you only know your part and slowly get to know the rest during readings. By then I was already in! Now having done two seasons I call Gaurav Shukla the creator of the show 'desi Tarantino' I feel like he is the real Asur and I don't know how his mind works." Barun added, "I was the first one to come on board."

