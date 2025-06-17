Air India’s Ahmedabad-London flight AI-159 was cancelled on Tuesday due to operational issues. The flight had recently replaced AI-171, which crashed on June 12, killing 241 people. Authorities have not disclosed specific reasons behind the cancellation

Representational Image. File Pic

Air India's flight to London scheduled to depart from Ahmedabad on Tuesday afternoon was cancelled due to "operational issues", an airport official said.

The Air India's official website also confirmed that the AI-159 flight from Ahmedabad to the Gatwick airport at London stands cancelled.

The plane was scheduled to depart at 3 pm from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad | Passengers of Air India flight AI-159 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick say the flight has been suddenly cancelled



"We have been informed that the flight has been cancelled due to operational issues. The original flight from Ahmedabad to London, having code AI-171, resumed operation from Monday with a new flight code AI-159," said the airport official.

The official did not elaborate on "operational issues" that caused the flight cancellation.

Flight AI-171, which crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, has been replaced with a new code AI-159. All but one of the 242 passengers and crew members on board the flight AI-171 were killed in the crash.

Some passengers who were supposed to board the London-bound flight from Ahmedabad, while speaking with the reporters said that as soon as we entered the airport, we were informed that the flight had been cancelled. However, no reason was justified for the flight cancellation.

A passenger who was travelling from Ahmedabad to London on the Air India flight told ANI, “I booked my Air India flight from Ahmedabad, which was supposed to take off at 1:30 am on June 17, 2025. However, when I reached the airport, the staff told me that the flight had been cancelled. When I asked about the reason for the cancellation, the airport staff and the airline were not able to give any answers whatsoever.”

He added that “Although Air India is providing hotel accommodations for the time being, this does not solve our problem.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad | Passenger of now cancelled AI-159 flight to Gatwick, he says, " I am travelling with my wife and two children. We have no answers from the airline company for the flight cancellation..." pic.twitter.com/g1EKnt72Dh — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2025

Another person told ANI “After reaching that airport, we found out that our flight had been cancelled; however, authorities are not giving any answers about the ticket refunds or rescheduling the flight.”

He added that “The cancellation of the Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London might be because of the Ahmedabad plane crash which happened on June 12, 2025.

