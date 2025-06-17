Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Air India Ahmedabad London flight cancelled due to operational issues days after fatal crash

Air India Ahmedabad-London flight cancelled due to operational issues days after fatal crash

Updated on: 17 June,2025 04:44 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Air India’s Ahmedabad-London flight AI-159 was cancelled on Tuesday due to operational issues. The flight had recently replaced AI-171, which crashed on June 12, killing 241 people. Authorities have not disclosed specific reasons behind the cancellation

Air India Ahmedabad-London flight cancelled due to operational issues days after fatal crash

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article
Air India Ahmedabad-London flight cancelled due to operational issues days after fatal crash
x
00:00

Air India's flight to London scheduled to depart from Ahmedabad on Tuesday afternoon was cancelled due to "operational issues", an airport official said.

The Air India's official website also confirmed that the AI-159 flight from Ahmedabad to the Gatwick airport at London stands cancelled.


The plane was scheduled to depart at 3 pm from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.


"We have been informed that the flight has been cancelled due to operational issues. The original flight from Ahmedabad to London, having code AI-171, resumed operation from Monday with a new flight code AI-159," said the airport official.

The official did not elaborate on "operational issues" that caused the flight cancellation.

Flight AI-171, which crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, has been replaced with a new code AI-159. All but one of the 242 passengers and crew members on board the flight AI-171 were killed in the crash.

Some passengers who were supposed to board the London-bound flight from Ahmedabad, while speaking with the reporters said that as soon as we entered the airport, we were informed that the flight had been cancelled. However, no reason was justified for the flight cancellation. 

A passenger who was travelling from Ahmedabad to London on the Air India flight told ANI, “I booked my Air India flight from Ahmedabad, which was supposed to take off at 1:30 am on June 17, 2025. However, when I reached the airport, the staff told me that the flight had been cancelled. When I asked about the reason for the cancellation, the airport staff and the airline were not able to give any answers whatsoever.”

He added that “Although Air India is providing hotel accommodations for the time being, this does not solve our problem.

 

He added that “Although Air India is providing hotel accommodations for the time being, this does not solve our problem.

Another person told ANI “After reaching that airport, we found out that our flight had been cancelled; however, authorities are not giving any answers about the ticket refunds or rescheduling the flight.”
He added that “The cancellation of the Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London might be because of the Ahmedabad plane crash which happened on June 12, 2025.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

air india Air India plane crash India news International news ahmedabad london

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK