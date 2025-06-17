The remains were housed at Captain Sabharwal's home for a duration of one hour to allow for public homage, following which his last rites were conducted at the Chakala electric cremation ground, the official further stated

Capt Sabharwal (56) lived with his elderly parents in Mumbai. Pic/ Atul Kamble

The mortal remains of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot of the Air India aircraft that tragically crashed in Ahmedabad the previous week, were repatriated to Mumbai on Tuesday, according to officials.

The casket containing Captain Sabharwal's remains arrived at Mumbai airport via morning flight and will subsequently be transported to his residence, situated in Jal Vayu Vihar, Powai, by his family members, as indicated by an official, reported PTI.

Sabharwal (56) lived with his elderly parents in Mumbai.

The London-bound Air India flight AI-171 carrying passengers and crew members crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12. All but one on board the plane died along with 29 on the ground when the aircraft smashed into a medical complex.

The ill-fated flight was under the command of Capt Sabharwal along with First Officer Clive Kundar. While Sabharwal had 8,200 hours of flying experience, Kundar 1,100 hours, the DGCA earlier said in a statement.

The aircraft was carrying 242 individuals, comprising 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Only one person, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, survived the crash and is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

In addition to those on board, at least 33 others, including local residents and MBBS students living in the hostel, also lost their lives as the plane collided with the building on impact.

Ahmedabad plane crash: Cabin crew Saineeta returns in coffin; Mumbai mourns loss

As the mortal remains of Saineeta Chakravarti — one of the crew members of Air India flight 171 that crashed after take-off in Ahmedabad on June 12 — were brought to her residence at Juhu Koliwada on Monday, neighbours and friends gathered to pay their last respects. Her family, friends and neighbours were in tears, remembering the kind, soft-spoken, and down-to-earth Pinky [Saineeta’s pet name].

According to neighbours, as the body of Chakravarti was charred beyond recognition, the remains were recognised based on DNA samples. Lalit Sarkar, Saineeta’s neighbour, said, “Her remains were brought to the residence at 11.30 am and by 12.30 pm the funeral was performed.”

(With PTI inputs)