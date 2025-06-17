Cabin crew Saineeta Chakravarti becomes the first of those from Mumbai — who perished in the Air India flight 171 in Ahmedabad on June 12 — to return to the city in a coffin; funeral conducted immediately

Saineeta Chakravarti’s mother wails in grief next to the coffin of her daughter in Juhu yesterday. Pic/By Special Arrangement

As the mortal remains of Saineeta Chakravarti — one of the crew members of Air India flight 171 that crashed after take-off in Ahmedabad on June 12 — were brought to her residence at Juhu Koliwada on Monday, neighbours and friends gathered to pay their last respects. Her family, friends and neighbours were in tears, remembering the kind, soft-spoken, and down-to-earth Pinky [Saineeta’s pet name].

According to neighbours, as the body of Chakravarti was charred beyond recognition, the remains were recognised based on DNA samples. Lalit Sarkar, Saineeta’s neighbour, said, “Her remains were brought to the residence at 11.30 am and by 12.30 pm the funeral was performed.”