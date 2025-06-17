Mohit Suri's Saiyaara just dropped its latest love track, and it’s all hearts. Sung by Vishal Mishra, Tum Ho Toh revives Bollywood romance with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s fiery chemistry

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Tum Ho Toh; Saiyaara

Listen to this article Saiyaara: Mohit Suri and Vishal Mishra’s 12-year bond shines in Tum Ho Toh x 00:00

Yash Raj Films and Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara is turning out to be the best music album to have come out of Bollywood in a while. After the chartbuster Saiyaara title track, the second song Barbaad, sung by Jubin Nautiyal, has also become a rage on the internet. The makers have dropped the third song of the film today, a peppy love track called Tum Ho Toh, sung by the versatile Vishal Mishra.

'Waited to collaborate with Vishal for 12 years'

Mohit Suri reveals that he has known Vishal for 12 years now and was overwhelmed to learn that the singer decided to pursue music as a career after listening to Mohit’s soulful love songs during his college days.



Mohit, who completes 20 years in the Hindi film industry during which he has delivered scores of musical megahits that the country has fallen in love with, says, “Vishal & I had always planned to collaborate on something special ever since he came to meet me over 12 years back. We just waited for the right moment and I’m glad it was for Saiyaara. I was humbled to hear him say that it was my music that made him want to pursue music as a career. He fell in love with my brand of music when he was going through a heart-break during his college days".

He adds, “When you hear your work have an impact like this on someone, it is an overwhelming feeling. I have always felt that music has the ability to touch people’s hearts and is an extremely pure medium. So, in my 20 years of directing and creating music, I do feel grateful that I have created memories for people through my songs. Vishal Mishra is one of the most talented artistes I have ever met in my career and it is my privilege to have him in the music album of Saiyaara. I still have the scratches that Vishal had given me since he kept meeting me for 12 years now and they are just pure gold!”

'Vishal's best romantic song yet'

Mohit is thrilled to see Vishal’s meteoric success due to his sheer talent. He also shared that watching Vishal grow as an artist brings him immense joy, especially with the magic he has created through his music in Tum Ho Toh.

He says, “To know him, to collaborate with him and to see him grow as an artist, just gives me a lot of joy. He has created magic in my opinion with Tum Ho Toh and I can’t wait to unleash his genius with the third song drop from Saiyaara. For those who love his music, they will be thrilled to probably have his best romantic song yet and for those who are growing fond of Vishal’s music, they will fall in love with him with Tum Ho Toh."

More about Saiyaara

Ever since the teaser release, Saiyaara that brings together YRF and Mohit, both known for creating timeless love stories, has garnered unanimous praise for making an intense love story with debutants who share infectious chemistry and brilliant acting skills.



The title of Saiyaara has also piqued interest of audience. It means a wandering celestial body, but in poetry it's often used to describe something (or someone) dazzling, ethereal, or otherworldly — a wandering star - always shining, always guiding, but always out of reach.



The film introduces Ahaan Panday as a hero to the Hindi film industry and also stars Aneet Padda (who stole hearts with her brilliant performance in the much-acclaimed series Big Girls Don’t Cry) as the female lead. Saiyaara is produced by the company’s CEO Akshaye Widhani and it is set to release on July 18, 2025 in theatres worldwide.



YRF, in its 50 year history, is known for giving India some of the cult romantic films of all time primarily directed by Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra. Mohit Suri, who is currently in his 20th year in cinema, has also directed some of the most favourite romantic films like Aashiqui 2, Malang, Ek Villain, etc.