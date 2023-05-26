Barun Sobti on 'Asur 2': For me, Asur has been an emotional awakening

Actor Barun Sobti and his 'Asur 2' co-stars, Arshad Warsi, Riddhi Dogra and Anupriya Goenka, discuss the much-awaited second season of the 2020 crime-thriller series

JioCinema is ready to present the captivating fusion of mythology and science in the highly anticipated 'Asur 2', which will be available for streaming exclusively and for free starting from June 1st.

Following the buzz created by the initial promotional material, the platform has heightened the excitement by releasing the trailer today. Directed by Oni Sen, 'Asur 2' features renowned actors such as Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Arora, and others in pivotal roles. The series guarantees a gripping experience with its gripping storyline and suspenseful moments.

The devastating events of Season 1 have taken a toll on all those involved in the pursuit of Asur. Season 2 delves into the emergence of the dark side and continues the thrilling chase as the CBI races against time to collect evidence and track down the serial killer.

The mystical backdrop of Varanasi brings to life the mythological connections hinted at throughout the narrative, accompanied by spine-chilling visuals that enhance the anticipation for the second season of the Asur saga. 'Asur 2' is produced by Bombay Fables, Sejal Shah, Bhavesh Mandalia, and Gaurav Shukla, and is showrun and created by Gaurav Shukla.

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi shared his excitement for the launch of the show and said, "Asur is very special to me, the journey has been fabulous, personally and cinematically. It was overwhelming to see the love that poured in for the show and we as a team had been as eager as the audience was for the release of the second season. The second instalment of shows comes with a different set of expectations and pressure, but when something like this mounts up, it’s rewarding. The fandom has reignited, and we can’t wait to see the reactions with its release on JioCinema. I’ve been waiting for a long time for you all to see this.”

Barun Sobti too expressed his feelings and said, “For me, Asur has been an emotional awakening. I owe it to this show to unravel so many facets of me as an individual and as an actor. It is also the love of the audience that made Asur what it is today. I can assure you that Season 2 is worth the wait and is sure to create an uproar.”

Ridhi Dogra further commented, “When I read the script for Asur, I knew we had something big in our hands but the kind of reaction the series has received has been every bit surreal. Season 2 was always on the cards, but we needed time to do justice to the story and to the fandom of the show. We’re all geared up to showcase our labour of love on JioCinema!”

Anupriya Goenka also stated, "Asur has been one of the most crucial roles for me, I am extremely proud of the show and have worked with some of the most creative minds in the process. It’s heartwarming to see the love it’s getting from every nook and corner…We’re excited and emotional at the same time to bring Season 2 on JioCinema for you all, and we’re certain that this will be loved the same way the first season was.”