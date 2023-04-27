Producer Firoz Nadiadwala is reportedly planning to cast Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi for the second part of Awara Paagal Deewana

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar

Have you heard? Sanjay, Arshad to team up with Akshay next

Sanjay, Arshad to team up with Akshay next

It appears that producer Firoz Nadiadwala is not perturbed by the hurdles coming in the way of his next, Hera Pheri 3. Maybe because he is upbeat with Akshay Kumar’s to the franchise. Now, rumours are rife that the producer is roping in the MunnaBhai series duo — Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi — for the second instalment of Awara Paagal Deewana (2002). Reportedly, Firoz and director Ahmed Khan have begun working on the script and are finalising the technical crew. Sources also claim that the producer and director are in the process of locking the locations to shoot their comic entertainer. Firoz is slated to meet the principal actors soon to finalise their dates. “The idea is to take the film on floors by 2023-end or early 2024 at the most,” says our source.

Impressing global leaders

Ali Fazal is buoyed by Apple CEO Tim Cook’s praise for his short sci-fi, The Astronaut and his Parrot. Director Arati Kadav, who was invited to deliver a special talk on the film, was lauded by the tech giant’s CEO as one of India’s best sci-fi filmmakers to shoot an entire award-winning film on an iPhone. Ali, who plays a space explorer in the movie, enthuses, “Since the film has been shot using Apple products, getting these compliments from their CEO is encouraging. Though most of it was shot against a green background, it is Arati’s vision that made this movie what it is today.”

Alia joining PC at MET Gala

Come May 1, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will grace the red carpet at the MET Gala for the fourth time. This year’s theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, as a tribute to the former Chanel creative director, who died in 2019. Variety’s Senior Culture and Events Editor Marc Malkin confirmed the Citadel actor’s presence at the mega event, tweeting, that not only will her look “be on theme,” but PCJ’s outfit will also have a “special element.” Interestingly, Priyanka will also bond there with Alia Bhatt, who makes her debut at MET Gala this year. The two actors are teaming up along with Katrina Kaif for Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial venture, Jee Le Zaraa, which goes on floors early 2024.

