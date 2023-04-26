Salman Khan meets Sania Mirza's son Izhaan, sister Anam in Dubai

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen striking a pose with ace tennis player Sania Mirza's son Izhaan and sister Anam in Dubai. Anam took to Instagram, where she shared a photo dump, which also featured two pictures with Salman Khan

Pic/ IANS

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen striking a pose with ace tennis player Sania Mirza's son Izhaan and sister Anam in Dubai. Anam took to Instagram, where she shared a photo dump, which also featured two pictures with Salman Khan. Sania's sister Anam took to Instagram, where she dropped a video from her Dubai diaries and captioned it: "POV : 24 hours in Dubai. Recharged for a tough work week ahead." In the clip, Anam and Izhaan could be seen over the moon as they posed with the 'Dabangg' actor, who looked cool in a casual black t-shirt and jeans paired with a baseball cap.

On the work front, Salman's latest offering 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has paced up a little in its second running week at the box office. The Salman Khan-starrer 'family entertainer' film which was released on the occasion of Eid last week, has reportedly rounded off Rs 6.12 crore on Tuesday. The multi-starrer movie which stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles has collected Rs 84.46 crore since its release day. Directed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Having paved a successful journey so far, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is still witnessing the great rush of the audience to the theatres. On Friday, the film opened up with Rs. 15.81 crore which went on to Rs. 25.75 crore on Saturday followed by Rs. 26.61 crore on Sunday. After giving a blockbuster weekend, the film gave a fantastic Monday by collecting Rs. 10.17 crore and has now collected Rs. 6.12 crore on Tuesday. With this, the film has minted a total of Rs. 84.46 crore at the box office.

Salman will next be seen in 'Tiger 3', which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as 'Pathaan'. The two Khans will be seen performing some high octane action in the film.

(With inputs from IANS)