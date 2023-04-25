'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Box Office: Salman Khan-starrer brings in double digit figure on first Monday

Salman Khan's Eid film saw a major dip in collections on its first Monday in comparison to opening weekend collection at the box office

Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan in a still from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Continuing with its outstanding run at the box office, Salman Khan’s 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' collected Rs 10.17 Cr. on Monday, taking the overall national total to Rs 78.34 Cr. The Salman Khan-starrer has been generating a lot of buzz and excitement among the audience and has garnered a large number of audiences in the mass circuits around the country. So far, the film is having a good run at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the box office report and wrote, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan hits double digits on make-or-break Mon… Declines at premium plexes, but fantastic beyond metros and single screens [better than Fri *at places*], despite weekday ticket rates… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr, Sun 26.61 cr, Mon 10.17 cr. Total: ₹ 78.34 cr. #India biz."

"KBKJ is enjoying a terrific run in mass pockets/Hindi belt, which is clearly driving its biz… #SalmanKhan’s star power is, of course, the icing on the cake… The film should stay strong in mass circuits in days to come, looking at the current trends," he added observing the box office trend for Salman Khan's Eid offering.

On Friday, the day of its release, the film had a decent opening of Rs 15.81 crores, and followed it up with Rs 25.75 crores on Saturday, Rs 26.61 crores on Sunday, and Monday saw the film earn Rs 10.17 crores.

A Salman Khan Film production, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film released on Eid 2023 and had a Zee Studios worldwide release.

