From delivering Mid-Day newspaper to clicking stars like Salman Khan, celebrity photographer Munna Thaakur on his journey in Mumbai I Exclusive

From distributing newspapers door-to-door in Mumbai, interning at a photos studio to shooting pictures of A-list Bollywood celebrities, Munna Thaakur's journey is nothing short of an inspiration

Munna Thakuur with Salman Khan and Sonu Sood

Photographer Munna Thaakur has worked with the likes of actors Salman Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Suniel Shetty among others over the years. Speaking to mid-day.com, Thaakur shared how he landed his first shoot with Arjun Rampal when he was still a newspaper boy and how Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, and the late Irrfan Khan help boost his career in this industry. He also spoke about the time he moved in with Sonu Sood when he had no place to live. However, his humble beginnings and passion for the craft are what make his story one of the most inspirational stories to come out of Mumbai-the city of dreams.

Excerpts from the interview:

How did you start your journey as a photographer and what was your first assignment?

I come from a city called Akola in Maharashtra. My father worked in a cotton factory and earned enough to put food on the table. I did all odd jobs I could get at a young age. I could complete my studies only till 7th grade, so that I could help my father financially. In 1991, four of my friends and I decided to move out in search of our aspirations which brought me to Mumbai – the city that fulfills everyone’s dream.

Mumbai didn’t open arms for me that easily, this city has tested me hard. Without much education I could only find small jobs, so I worked as a cardboard puller in a welding shop, worked as diamond polisher and cutter, which I did for almost a year.

In 1993, in Lokhandwala, I started working as a paperboy. Back then in Lokhandwala, there was a photo studio where celebrities used to come for their portfolio shoots and I used to deliver newspaper there and so I requested them to let me work there. First, they denied and then in 1998 finally I started interning with them. In the mornings I used to be a paperboy delivering Mid-Day newspaper and evenings I used to part-time as a photographer and there I met my first mentor, Bilal a young boy from Kashmir who taught me first how to even load a cameral roll in the camera those days. I used to assist him in wedding photography, he used to let me shoot the venue, food, and decorations at the wedding. Then I did Bilal’s wedding photography and that’s how all this began.

My first celebrity photoshoot was with Arjun Rampal. I used to deliver newspaper at Arjun Rampal’s house as well. I requested his maid to help me talk to him. I somehow got to speak to Arjun Rampal and he asked me to show my previous work. I told him I don’t have any professional work to show and requested him to give me an opportunity. He was very kind and told me to come to Film City where he was shooting then. I went there and that was the first professional project of my life as a photographer.

Where in the city did you learn photography and from whom?

Though my first mentor was Bilal at the photo studio, I learned professional photography from Subi Samuel, one of India's leading fashion and commercial photographer. I worked as his 3rd assistant and because I had my basis strong, which I had learnt from Bilal, I could apply it all during my internship with Subi Samuel and he recognised my efforts and started involving me in his projects.

You have lived with Sonu Sood in your early days. How was it living with him, a person whom the country looks up to today?

After I shifted to Lokhandwala, Andheri, Mumbai in 1997 I had no place to live. Those days Sonu Sood was also new and looking to establish himself in the industry. I had become friends with him and did many shoots for him as my practicing model. When Sonu shifted to Oshiwara in an independent house with his three other friends, I requested him to let me stay in his house as I had no place to live and as humble, kind and helping he is, he let me live in his house.

It was comfortable living with him as he has no air, attitude or ego about his profession. As an actor we had a very basic lifestyle. We used to collect our monthly earnings, give our shares of rent, food. We used to even save money to go for movies. It was fun living with him. We share the same bond till date. The world knows Sonu Sood as a helping Messiah only after the pandemic, but I witnessed his kindness since I have known him. He was forever helping and kind to many people like me, that his him as a person.

You have worked with Suniel Shetty a lot. What is he like to work with?

My first encounter with Suniel Shetty was when he was shooting for some film those days at the back road stretch of Lokhandwala, Andheri, Mumbai. I was a mere paperboy delivering newspapers and I went to see Anna’s shoot as his fan. I wanted to get his autograph which I couldn’t get that day.

Aalim Hakim (Bollywood hairstylist) and Naveen Shetty (Suniel Shetty’s stylist) introduced me to Anna. Back then Anna used to shoot with other known photographers. My fate changed as one day I was called to shoot at H2O and that was the beginning of my professional relationship with Suniel Shetty.

He is my fitness and lifestyle inspiration, I look up to him for the human being he is, very helping, supportive and kind. He has got me many projects that has added to my career as a photographer and he treats me as a younger brother which is more than a dream for me. He is that one person who I can call up and talk about my life without any hesitation. He has given me guidance when every have asked for. He is one of those actors that me and my camera loves to work with. His true humbleness has been captured not only in my camera but my heart, too.

Salman Khan is known to help people with their careers. How is your equation with him?

When I first met Salman Khan, I had already done a few photo shoots with known celebrities by then. Aalim Hakim was the one who introduced me to Nadeem (Salman Khan’s friend) and Nadeem got me to meet Salman Khan on one of his shoots. Nothing happened immediately and once late night I got a call from Nadeem saying Bhai has called you with camera to shoot. That was my first ever shoot with The Salman Khan (Bhai). We shot early morning around 2:30 – 3am. He appreciated my work and after that I started shooting frequently with Salman Khan.

Salman Khan has promoted me more than I could expect, he has appreciated my work in front of many which got me further work. I did get many ads and film shoot through his reference.

Salman Khan had tremendous aura, working with him is like mix of all feelings. A bit of fan, bit of brother, bit of love, bit of compassion. It’s a mixed feeling to have him around and work with him.

Taapsee Pannu's BTS videos of shoots always look fun. How was your experience shooting with her?

I had seen and met Taapsee first on the set of ‘Chashme Baddoor’ in 2013 for a look test. We hardly had any interaction then. Later, in 2015 Tapsee was shooting for Cineblitz, that’s where we bonded and after which I did many photo shoots with her. She is a very good friend. I have a great rapport with her. She is a brilliant artist who is always open for suggestions. If I tell her certain expressions will add to her look she would do it.

I saw pictures of Irrfan Khan on your Instagram. When he passed away, we realised the global impact he had. What memories you have with him?

It chokes me to even think about Irrfan Khan, what a brilliant artist we lost. I was in shock and till date I cannot come to terms with the fact that he is not with us. I met him on the sets of ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’ in 2003 where I was shooting with Chitrangada, and he used to tell me in his unique voice tone, “Arre Munna Miya kabhi humara bhi photo shoot kar lo.”

Then I had a studio in Oshiwara where I first shot with Irrfan Khan. We had a soul connect. He has recommended me more than anyone would have, every time any newcomer actor/artist would meet Irrfan Khan he would recommend them to get the portfolios done from me. Each and every memory with Irrfan Khan is beautiful for me. I have done 2 -3 film projects with him. My last shoot with him was for The Man Magazine.

Your advice to people who would want to be a part of the industry as a photographer?

I have come up the hard way in life. Life had been equally harsh and kind with me. Today everyone thinks they have become photographers. Mobile photography is not photography. There is much more to it. Lights and camera angles, lenses and techniques can make a person look many things. Capturing the soul is the art of photography which should be learnt. I am still a student. I keep updating my knowledge with time. My advice is, just be pure and passionate in whatever you do, learn and keep learning because it’s a never-ending school called life.

Recently, videos of paparazzi at NMACC had gone viral of how they were calling out names of celebs. What is your take on the paparazzi culture and also recent privacy issues of celebs?

Times have changed a lot, we all know. We had press photographers earlier who would respectfully ask for permission and only if any celebrity is comfortable they would click them. Disrespecting anyone, be it a celebrity or not, is incorrect. I don’t have much opinions about the paparazzi and the viral videos. I would not encourage such things personally. I hope lessons will be learnt with time.