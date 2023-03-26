Arjun Rampal's daughter Myra shares stunning pics; actor reacts

Arjun tied the knot with former supermodel Mehr Jesia in 1998. In 2019, the two ended their 21 years of marriage. The two share two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. Arjun is currently dating Gabriella Demetriades and shares his son Arik with her

Arjun Rampal. Pic/Yogen Shah

Arjun Rampal's daughter Myra dropped stunning pictures to which the actor reacted with a sweet comment.

Taking to Instagram stories, Arjun re-shared his daughter's post, captioning it as "So cool" and "Love."

Myra is seen slaying a jacket, crop top and matching skirt look.

As soon as she posted the pictures, doting dad dropped a comment. Arjun wrote, "Love Love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myra Rampal (@myra_rampal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myra Rampal (@myra_rampal)

Arjun tied the knot with former supermodel Mehr Jesia in 1998. In 2019, the two ended their 21 years of marriage. The two share two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. Arjun is currently dating Gabriella Demetriades and shares his son Arik with her.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal showers birthday love on daughter Myra Rampal

Meanwhile, Arjun was recently seen in an action film 'Dhaakad' opposite Kangana Ranaut, which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

He will be also seen in Abbas Mastaan's upcoming film 'Penthouse' alongside Bobby Deol.

Apart from this, Arjun will be seen in the sports action film 'Crakk'.

The film also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez.

As interesting and quirky as it sounds, 'Crakk' is going to be India's first-ever extreme sports action In the film, the actor will be seen performing a variety of extreme sports stunts and action sequences all on his own. 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

'Crakk' is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey. Apart from Aditya, film written by Sarim Momim, Rehan Khan with the additional screenplay - dialogue by Mohendar Pratap Singh.

The movie has commenced shooting in Poland and is scheduled to release in 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever