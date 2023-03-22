Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Diljit Dosanjh, warns he'll be arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis

Kangana Ranaut, a Bollywood actress, took on Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh again, this time cryptically warning him of being arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut once again took on Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and cryptically warned him about getting arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis.



Kangana took to Instagram, where she borrowed a line 'Pols aagai pols' from a trending meme over the crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh by Punjab Police and tagged Diljit Dosanjh.

Kangana took to Instagram stories, where she shared a post by a food delivery group.



It showed a variety of lentils with 'Oye pulse aagai pulse' written on it.





Kangana tagged Diljit and wrote 'just saying'. She added a Khalistan sticker on Instagram Stories, with the word crossed out.



For the caption, she wrote: "Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols."



"All those who supported Khalistanis, remember next number tumhara hai, pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish ab mehengi padegi," she wrote in another post.



Kangana and Diljit have previously engaged in a war of words in 2020.

Currently, Kangana Ranaut has completed her shoot for her upcoming film ‘Chandramukhi 2’. The film is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In the film, actress Kangana Ranaut will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. Kangana Ranaut will be seen along with Tamil actor Raghav Lawrence. Fans are eager to watch this new pair on the screen.

On the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh is currently filming Amar Singh Chamkila’s biopic. He is be playing the role of Amar Singh Chamkila who was the Indian singer and musician of Punjabi music. The film is expected to be released in 2024.

(with inputs from IANS)