Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC gets set to tackle potholes early this year
Mumbai: All wards have Covid-19 cases; only one critical
Mumbai: City gardens to get toilets, drinking water, assures CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai Crime: Customs clearing agents held for doing drug cartel’s bidding
Mumbai: Police suspect plan to frame Amruta Fadnavis hatched since 2021
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Diljit Dosanjh warns hell be arrested for supporting Khalistanis

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Diljit Dosanjh, warns he'll be arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis

Updated on: 22 March,2023 03:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kangana Ranaut, a Bollywood actress, took on Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh again, this time cryptically warning him of being arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Diljit Dosanjh, warns he'll be arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis

Pic Courtesy: Instagram


Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut once again took on Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and cryptically warned him about getting arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis.

Kangana took to Instagram, where she borrowed a line 'Pols aagai pols' from a trending meme over the crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh by Punjab Police and tagged Diljit Dosanjh.


Kangana took to Instagram stories, where she shared a post by a food delivery group.

It showed a variety of lentils with 'Oye pulse aagai pulse' written on it.





Kangana tagged Diljit and wrote 'just saying'. She added a Khalistan sticker on Instagram Stories, with the word crossed out.

For the caption, she wrote: "Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols."

"All those who supported Khalistanis, remember next number tumhara hai, pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish ab mehengi padegi," she wrote in another post.



Kangana and Diljit have previously engaged in a war of words in 2020.

Also Read: Have you heard? Home on wheels for Kangana Ranaut?

Currently, Kangana Ranaut has completed her shoot for her upcoming film ‘Chandramukhi 2’. The film is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In the film, actress Kangana Ranaut will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. Kangana Ranaut will be seen along with Tamil actor Raghav Lawrence. Fans are eager to watch this new pair on the screen. 

On the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh is currently filming Amar Singh Chamkila’s biopic. He is be playing the role of Amar Singh Chamkila who was the Indian singer and musician of Punjabi music. The film is expected to be released in 2024.

(with inputs from IANS)

 

Kangana Ranaut diljit dosanjh bollywood Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK