Kangana Ranaut pens heartfelt note for 'Chandramukhi 2' co-star Raghava Lawrence

Updated on: 16 March,2023 10:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut heaped her praise on Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence, who has been cast opposite her in the upcoming movie 'Chandramukhi 2'.


Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kangana posted a picture with Lawrence and expressed how she was eager to take a picture with her amazing co-star.



Kangana wrote, "As I am about to complete my role in Chandramukhi today, I find it very difficult to say bye to many wonderful people that I met, such a lovely crew I had, I didn't have any pictures with Raghava Lawrence sir because we are always in film costumes so this morning before the shoot started I requested for one, I am so inspired by sir who is popularly known as Lawrence master because he started his career as a choreographer actually as a back dancer but today he is not only a blockbuster filmmaker/superstar but also an incredibly lively, kind and wonderful human being..."


 
 
 
 
 
Kangana also thanked Lawrence for his 'advance birthday gifts'. She wrote, "Thank you for your kindness, amazing sense of humour and all the advance gifts for my birthday sir ... had such a great time working with you."

In the frame, Kangana was dressed in a light-coloured suit and Lawrence wore a white sleeveless tee.

Helmed by P Vasu, 'Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

Fans are eager to watch this new pair on the screen. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

