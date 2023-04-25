B-Town ka bhai, not box office ki jaan?

Even as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan enjoys fifth-highest opening weekend after the pandemic, trade rues that it doesn’t rival Salman’s earlier Eid openers

An Eid without a Salman Khan film is a dull affair for his fans, as evidenced in the past few years. Although Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai had a hybrid

release in 2021, Bharat (2019) was the superstar’s last big Eid offering in the true sense. Which is why there was heightened anticipation around Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ). For those expecting Farhad Samji’s directorial venture to surpass the numbers of Khan’s previous festival releases, it was a disappointment as the film’s three-day collection read about Rs 67 crore.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan notes that the first-day figure of R15.81 crore — a far cry from his highest Eid opener, Bharat at R42.30 crore — was not surprising. “Friday was the last day of Ramzan, so it was known that a huge section of the audience wouldn’t be watching the film. But after that, there was a massive jump. The mass centres contributed significantly to the three-day collection. In spite of unfavourable reviews, the film has earned about R67 crore. That is proof of Salman’s craze,”

Manoj Desai, executive director of G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir, is happy that his theatres registered 100 per cent occupancy during the weekend. Yet, he asserts that it’s a wait-and-watch game. “I’m hopeful for the week ahead. But the public isn’t exactly raving about the movie. So, it is too early to say where it is headed,” he states.

Also starring Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla and an ensemble cast, KKBKKJ has been designed as a typical Khan entertainer, complete with whistle-worthy dialogues, catchy songs, and action. But trade expert-distributor Amod Mehra believes the content is its undoing. He explains, “Salman should understand that what he was doing 15 years ago, cannot be done today. He should do films in keeping with his age, and not try to be the [quintessential] hero. Saturday and Sunday’s numbers were face-saving, not [record-breaking].”

On an upside, the action drama boasts of the fifth-highest opening day collections in the post-pandemic market after Pathaan, Brahmastra (2022), Sooryavanshi (2021) and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, says distributor-exhibitor Sunny Khanna. But he has a word of caution. Pointing out that Monday is usually the acid test for any movie, Khanna adds, “I don’t see more than R6 crore [coming in]. The content hasn’t been appreciated, so the drop after the weekend will be huge. It is only due to Salman’s fan-following that KKBKKJ saw such numbers in the first three days.”

Rs 67CR

The film’s three-day collection in the domestic market

Salman’s first day, first show on Eid

. Bharat (2019): Rs 42.30 cr

. Sultan (2016): Rs 36.59 cr

. Ek Tha Tiger (2012): Rs 32.93 cr

. Race 3 (2018): Rs 29.17 cr

. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): Rs 27 cr

. Kick (2014): Rs 26 cr

. Bodyguard (2011): Rs 21.60 cr

. Tubelight (2017): Rs 21.15 cr

. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Rs 15.81 cr