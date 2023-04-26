With the unbeatable stardom of superstar Salman Khan, the film is attracting a huge crowd of audience to the cinema halls resulting in great box office numbers. Also, according to box office predictions done by trade analysts, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' may see a major rise in the number of footfall over the coming weekend

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)

Listen to this article Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan-starrer movie mints Rs. 6.15 crore on Day 5, may see a major spike in collection over the weekend x 00:00

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's much-talked-about movie of the year, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has paced up a little in its second running week at the box office. The Salman Khan-starrer 'family entertainer' film which was released on the occasion of Eid last week, has reportedly rounded off Rs 6.12 crore on Tuesday.

The multi-starrer movie which stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles has collected Rs 84.46 crore since its release day. Directed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

With the unbeatable stardom of superstar Salman Khan, the film is attracting a huge crowd of audience to the cinema halls resulting in great box office numbers. Also, according to box office predictions done by trade analysts, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' may see a major rise number of footfalls over the coming weekend.

Having paved a successful journey so far, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is still witnessing the great rush of the audience to the theatres. On Friday, the film opened up with Rs. 15.81 crore which went on to Rs. 25.75 crore on Saturday followed by Rs. 26.61 crore on Sunday.

After giving a blockbuster weekend, the film gave a fantastic Monday by collecting Rs. 10.17 crore and has now collected Rs. 6.12 crore on Tuesday. With this, the film has minted a total of Rs. 84.46 crore at the box office.

Also Read: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Box Office: Salman Khan-starrer brings in double digit figure on first Monday

A Salman Khan Film production, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' marks the first collaboration of Salman Khan with Bollywood director Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance.

The film was released on Eid 2023 and had a Zee Studios worldwide release.