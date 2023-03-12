Sanjay Dutt roars into action; begins shooting for Vijay's 'Leo'

Blockbuster Alert: Sanjay Dutt Kicks off Shooting for Vijay Thalapathy's Highly-Anticipated 'Leo'

Jagadish's Twitter

Actor Sanjay Dutt has started shooting for Vijay's upcoming feature film ‘Leo’, the makers have announced. According to film's co-producer Jagadish Palanisamy, Dutt joined the Kashmir schedule of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial on Saturday.

"Our favourite @duttsanjay sir joins #Leo Kashmir Schedule. Exciting days ahead. #Thalapathy @actorvijay na @trishtrashers @anirudhofficial @7screenstudio @Dir_Lokesh," Palanisamy wrote on Twitter.

Sanjay Dutt, who made his Kannada debut with K.G.F. Chapter 2, is making his Tamil debut with Leo. KGF Chapter 2 was a blocked buster of the year 2022. Leo is presently being filmed in Kashmir. Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon also round out the cast of "Leo". Leo is Lokesh's second collaboration with Vijay, following Master.

Also starring Trisha, the upcoming project marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after ‘Master’ (2021).

The film's soundtrack is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, his third collaboration with Lokesh (after Master and Vikram) and his third with Vijay (after Kaththi and Master). Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for hit films starring Vijay such as ‘Kaththi’, ‘Master’ and ‘Beast’, will return to score the soundtrack of the movie produced by S S Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studios. The lyrics for this film were written by Vishnu Edavan.

Vijay Thalapathy was recently seen in Varisu (2023). Varisu was a Tamil-language action-drama film directed by Vamshi Paidipally and co-written by Hari and Ashishor Solomon. The film, which was co-produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema, stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, with R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shaam in supporting roles.

Also actor Sanjay Dutt will be further seen in movies like Baap and Hera Pheri 3.

(with inputs from PTI)