Shah Rukh Khan grabs the headline again with the most unique replies in the latest Twitter #AskSRK session. Excitement for his upcoming movie ‘Jawan’ is setting the Internet ablaze everywhere!

Shah Rukh Khan in upcoming film, 'Jawan', Pic/Khan's Official Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan calls 'Jawan' co-star Vijay Sethupathi 'too cool' during #AskSRK session

SRK enjoys a massive fanbase across the globe. The superstar earlier this year gave the biggest blockbuster ever and scored history with ‘Pathaan’. Shah Rukh Khan is also known to stay connected with fans and audiences through social media and evidence of the same is his monthly Twitter #AskSRK session where he interacts with his fans, personally answering some of their burning questions.

Shah Rukh’s unpredictable and witty replies in the session are always something to watch out for, The superstar conducted another #AskSRK session today and his choice answers are once again the highlight of the session.

Evening plans of watching Jawan

One twitter user asked Shah Rukh Khan about his evening plans for the day, to which the actor replied, "Was thinking will watch Jawaan with Atlee…"

Jawan is challenging

Another user asked Shah Rukh Khan which was physically more challenging for him Dunki or Jawaan to which he replied, "Jawaan for sure lots of action"

A request to screen Jawan now

A fan of Shah Rukh Khan requested him to screen Jawan ASAP for him, the actor responded in a humorous way by saying, "Sure lets meet on 7th of September"

Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan is too cool, says SRK

"Say something about our jawan villain", a Twitter user asked Shah Rukh Khan and he responded by saying, “@VijaySethuOffl is awesome one of my favourite actors and in Jawaan he is toooooo cool".

While sustaining person engagement with his fans, Khan also managed to pull off a clever promotional strategy for his upcoming film.

'Jawan' is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller film written and directed by Atlee (in his Hindi directorial debut). It stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role with Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. The film is slated for release in theatres on 7th September, 2023.

Sure let’s meet on 7th September. https://t.co/OfvU7hK1CG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023